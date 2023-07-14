Boy Green Daily: Quinnen Williams Gets Paid, What’s Next for Jets?

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we’ll be reacting to the New York Jets finally paying defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. We’ll also explore what is the next step for Gang Green ahead of training camp. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show is Gunny Gumby of NY Jets Situation Report. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Rich Cimini of ESPN provided some fascinating insight into Williams’ new deal and the history that was made with his contract extension.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic explained what the holdup was in the Jets-Williams contract talks and what ultimately pushed it over the edge.

Kevin Patra of NFL.com said the league is expected to officially announce that the Jets will be featured on the training camp version of HBO’s Hard Knocks on Friday, July 14.

How can it not be the Jets tweeting out a Williams 43-second hype video after he signed a long-term extension?

Gang Green has retained one of their best players for the foreseeable future and now Jets fans around the country can collectively breathe a sigh of relief ahead of training camp.

One potentially dramatic storyline has been put to bed before it got out of control.

Now that Williams is locked in, what should be the next move for the Jets ahead of training camp?

