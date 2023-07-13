Jets Reset Record Books With $96 Million Mega-Deal: Report

The New York Jets stepped up to the plate and secured one of its brightest stars.

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared the news on Twitter that Gang Green signed Quinnen Williams to a four-year deal for $96 million. The contract includes over $66 million in guarantees.

Jets and Quinnen Williams agreed to a four-year, $96 million deal that includes $66 million guaranteed, per sources. pic.twitter.com/zQOClPLBOD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 13, 2023

The former Alabama standout is now the richest player in Jets franchise history. He reset the record books on at least three different fronts.

The $96 million in total value, $66 million in guarantees, and the new $24 million per year average are the new No. 1’s. in team history Linebacker CJ Mosley was the previous record holder in total value ($85 million), total guarantees ($51 million), and per-year average ($17 million).

The #Jets just reset the record books on this Quinnen Williams (@QuinnenWilliams) extension: 🏈 $96M (most in franchise history)

🏈 $66M in guarantees (most in franchise history)

🏈 $24M per year (most in franchise history) THAT MAN JUST GOT PAID BABY AND WELL DESERVED! pic.twitter.com/ICnzPp5tbe — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 13, 2023

Jets Check Major Potential Distraction off List

This is the second offseason that Williams has been eligible for a contract extension. Last year he simply put his head down and worked, never really talking contract with the media.

Heading into the 2023 offseason, Williams made his stance clear pay me or I’m not showing up to the voluntary portion of the workouts. Q followed through on his word and hasn’t been with the team throughout the offseason.

It was unclear if the big man was going to push that into the mandatory portion of the offseason when training camp started.

Now that point is moot because Williams has been paid and deservedly so.

He ends an embarrassing streak for the organization. From 2012 through 2018, Gang Green hadn’t signed one of its first-round draft choices to a second contract.

That is mostly due to the fact that the team didn’t select players that were good enough to warrant another deal. That wasn’t the case with Q, it wasn’t about if he would get a deal but when and for how much.

On Wednesday, July 12 it was announced that HBO was coming to New York for Hard Knocks. One of the big questions is when and/if Quinnen would get paid.

The last time the Jets were featured on Hard Knocks one of the top storylines was Darrelle Revis and his contract situation. The episodic television series even followed Revis and company to The Roscoe Diner where everything was ultimately hashed out.

That drama won’t be necessary on the 2023 version of the show.

Top Social Media Reactions to Williams Getting Paid

Joe Blewett of Jets X-Factor noticed on Twitter at 12:14 pm that Williams changed his bio.

Earlier this offseason his Twitter bio said, “Defensive Tackle for ……”

It then was changed to, “Defensive Tackle for The NEW YORK JETS.”

Q just change his bio ? pic.twitter.com/FVg8S7mNJu — Joe Blewett (@Joerb31) July 13, 2023

Seemingly an indication that Williams was about to get paid and that assumption was correct.

The official NFL account tweeted that the “Williams Bros staying in NY together.”

Quinnen’s teammate, John Franklin-Myers, tweeted, “Here’s to many more dances” with a GIF of them dancing together on the field.

Quinnen Williams' blessings keep on coming with a new extension 💰 (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/GjX9xYhj02 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 13, 2023

The NFL on ESPN’s Twitter account had fun with Quinnen’s famous pre-draft moment where he sneezed on national television and then blessed himself.

“Quinnen Williams’ blessings keep on coming with a new extension.”

Earlier today on “Boy Green Daily” me and special guest Ty Butler seemingly spoke the Williams extension into existence.