Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Sends Message to Jets’ Quinnen Williams

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams might not have the same street cred as Aaron Donald, but he’s going to get the same respect on Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke with the media on Wednesday October 11 and revealed the team’s gameplan for the former Alabama stud.

“They [Quinnen and Donald] are different types of players but gets the same type of respect,” Sirianni explained. “[He’s] a very good player, a very good player. We have to know where he is on every single play as well. They have differences in who they are as players, but both are very effective with who they are. We’ll be thinking about him [Quinnen], we’ve been thinking about him a lot, and we’ll continue to think about him throughout the rest of the week.”

#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said #Jets DL @QuinnenWilliams will get the same treatment that #Rams DL @AaronDonald97 got last week, ‘different types of players but gets the same type of respect’ + ‘we have to know where he is on every single play’ + ‘we’ll be thinking about him,… pic.twitter.com/BlaOmAGv3c — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 12, 2023

Eagles Attempting to Copy-and-Paste Gameplan vs. The Jets

The Eagles played against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, which is why the Donald-Williams question was brought up at his presser.

Philadelphia found a way to bottle up one of not only the best defensive players in the NFL currently, but one of the best players of all-time.

Donald has 105.5 career sacks across his 10 seasons in the NFL. That is No. 47 most in league history among all defenders.

However, on Sunday October 8 Donald was basically non-existent on the stat sheet. He was held without a sack or even a quarterback hit during the Rams-Eagles contest. Philadelphia as a whole only gave up a single sack against the Rams.

The Eagles will be hoping for the same level of success against the Jets on Sunday.

Gang Green had a sterling reputation heading into the season as one of the best defenses in the NFL, but they haven’t lived up to the historic hype.

The Jets as a team only have 11 sacks that ranks No. 28 in the NFL. Williams only has half of a sack through the first five games of the season. In 2022, he set a career high with 12 but hasn’t found that same level of success so far in 2023.

The Jets Need Williams to Explode in 2023

Williams isn’t underperforming by any means this season. According to the Pro Football Focus grades, he has an 87.1 overall, 83.6 run defense, and a 74.8 pass rush.

Williams currently grades out as the No. 8 best interior defensive lineman in football according to PFF. He is No. 3 best at his position in run defense through the first five games of the season.

The only thing that hasn’t clicked yet is the sack production.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was asked about that a few weeks ago and said the answer is multifaceted.

He pointed to teams giving him more attention and facing a quick passing game on a week-to-week basis to counter the Jets aggressive defensive line play.

Opposing teams have done as good of a job as they can, but eventually Williams is going to break out. The Jets are going to need it this week against one of the best teams in the NFL. Philadelphia is one of two remaining undefeated squads in the NFL and they’re a touchdown favorite over the Jets in Week 6.