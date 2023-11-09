Quinnen Williams Calls out Ex-Cowboys QB Troy Aikman as a Liar

Well, this is awkward.

During the New York Jets versus Los Angeles Chargers Week 9 game on Monday Night Football, broadcaster Troy Aikman told a story about Quinnen Williams.

“Quinnen Williams keeps telling Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich that they gotta come up with some ways to get him some single opportunities so he can get some sacks. He says he’s the highest paid decoy in football,” Aikman revealed during the television broadcast.

“He calls himself the highest-paid decoy in football” – Troy Aikman on Quinnen Williams pic.twitter.com/22lWu6tosy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 8, 2023

This clip got back to Williams, and he wasn’t happy about it.

At the end of his media availability on Wednesday, November 8 he went out of his way to set the record straight.

“Hey, can I say something real quick? I seen something like Troy Aikman said that I said something about being a decoy. [I never said that. I never talked to Troy Aikman, I never said that to Troy Aikman, I don’t know where he got that from, that never came out of my mouth that I was the highest paid decoy or something like that he said. I never said that, I never talked to him before the game, I never alluded to that, [that] never came out of my mouth,” Williams emphatically said.

“Like I never had a conversation with him at all. To hear him say that I said that is kind of upsetting that he would lie on me like that or say that I said that. That’s kind of weird to me.”

Oh wow… At the end of @QuinnenWilliams’ media availability he went out of his way to address the comments @TroyAikman made on the Monday Night Football broadcast: ‘Can I say something real quick? I seen something that Troy Aikman said that I said something about being a… pic.twitter.com/RN6EtrPfqB — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 9, 2023

Top Social Media Reactions to Aikman-Williams Beef

“He’s literally the nicest person. Even when someone does him dirty he says he’s upset. He’s so gentle,” one X user previously Twitter said.

He’s literally the nicest person. Even when someone does him dirty he says he’s upset. He’s so gentle https://t.co/379o5Ju9Sz — CoCo (@CodyCostenbader) November 9, 2023

Williams is in the midst of his fifth professional season in the NFL and it’s hard for his feathers to be ruffled. He is a quiet guy and for him to speak out and go out of his way to bring this up is certainly an eyebrow-raiser.

Good on @QuinnenWilliams ! Keep calling these idiots out. They’re lying for clout. https://t.co/cGQhLrf5uK — 🦖DinosaurBill, Esq.© (@DinosaurBill19) November 9, 2023

A fan congratulated Williams for defending himself, “Keep calling these idiots out. They’re lying for clout.”

Just be lying for no reason https://t.co/uIwPfsYySb — Tillery™ (@Timbuktill) November 9, 2023

“Just be lying for no reason.”

