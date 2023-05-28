New Hope Emerges in Jets, Quinnen Williams Contract Talks: Report

After weeks of no updates on the New York Jets and Quinnen Williams contract discussions, good news has seemingly emerged from the darkness.

According to a new report from Brian Costello of the New York Post, “the sense is they are not that far apart, and there is hope something could happen in the next few weeks before NFL business slows down in mid-June.”

“There is still confidence the two sides will reach an agreement,” Costello shared from his sources in an article posted on Sunday, May 28.

What the Jets and Quinnen Williams Are Fighting Over…

Jets Insider reveals Quinnen Williams asking price, social media drama LIVE: Boy Green is joined by AFC East Reporter Henry McKenna of Fox Sports to reveal the Quinnen Williams TRUE asking price + the latest social media drama & figuring out when/if this will get done.

Costello said “most people” on the outside looking in are focusing on the average salary per year as a point of contention between the two sides.

However, Costello believes there could be some other holdups in these negotiations.

One idea that was thrown out there by Joel Corry, a former NFL agent and contract guru, is the length of a contract.

When you look at the other defensive tackles that have been paid this offseason they all follow a similar cookie-cutter mold.

Dexter Lawrence, Daron Payne, and Jeffery Simmons each received new four-year extensions this offseason.

Williams is still only 25 years of age and the Jets could be looking to lock him up for longer than the four-year deals his contemporaries received.

Costello suggested for an extra year of team control the Jets could increase Williams’ average per year on his new contract.

However, Williams and his representation may not be too keen on that idea.

Nicole Lynn, Williams’ agent, wants her client to get paid now and later. A standard four-year deal would allow the former Alabama product to reach the open market before he turns 30. That would allow him in theory to receive another monster contract in a few years.

Quinnen Williams Is ‘Nothing’ Like Jamal Adams-Jets Situation

Brian Costello of the New York Post said this current situation between the Jets and Quinnen is “nothing like” what transpired with Jamal Adams three years ago.

Costello emphatically stated that the Jets value the former first-rounder and “wants him” to be here long-term.

Henry McKenna of Fox Sports told me something similar on May 15. He said on my podcast that there is no bad blood here and both sides ultimately want the same thing.

Costello shared that Williams and the Jets have been negotiating over the last three months since the NFL combine.

“All signs point to a deal getting done” and the thought is Williams will become the second highest-paid defensive tackle in football only behind Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams, per Costello.

The former Pittsburgh product is in the midst of a new three-year $95 million contract he signed. That deal averages $31 million per season which is the current highest total for an interior defensive lineman, per Over The Cap.

Jeffery Simmons is currently the second highest-paid defensive tackle at a $23.5 million per year evaluation. That $8.16 million gap is the biggest differential in the NFL between the No. 1 and No. 2 highest-paid players at any position in the league.

McKenna told me on my podcast that Williams is seeking a deal that’ll pay him somewhere between $25 million and $30 million per season on his new contract.