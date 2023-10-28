Davante Adams’ Aaron Rodgers Comments Sparks Jets Trade Speculation

A future reunion could be in the works.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams couldn’t stop talking about his relationship with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” this week.

During the conversation Adams said his friendship with Rodgers “has gotten stronger” and he also said that they stay in constant communication. “We both obviously miss each other a lot,” Adams revealed.

After hearing #Raiders WR Davante Adams speak w/ @richeisen I feel more confident than ever that he will eventually reunite with Aaron Rodgers on the #Jets. ‘I think our friendship has gotten stronger’ + ‘we both obviously miss each other a lot’ 👀 An offseason trade in 2024… pic.twitter.com/Sv3s4W9FrY — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 28, 2023

A Deal Is Unlikely to Occur Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic said Adams won’t get moved ahead of the Tuesday, October 31 trade deadline. The Raiders have expressed that to all of the teams that showed interest in the six-time Pro Bowler, Russini said in a column posted on Saturday October 28.

Although things could change dramatically in the offseason.

The 30-year-old still has three more years left on his contract beyond 2023 and he has expressed displeasure with his current situation.

Although the Jets are in a tricky spot right now. Gang Green doesn’t have access to either of its top two round picks in 2024 due to the bylaws of the Rodgers trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Also, Adams has a long history with Rodgers, not Zach Wilson. Barring a medical miracle, A-Rod won’t return to the football field until the 2024 season. So, a midseason trade for Adams doesn’t make a lot of sense.

However, in the offseason that could make sense for the Jets. In theory you’d have a fully healthy Rodgers and a team looking to get over the hump. The potential acquisition of one of the best wide receivers in the NFL could certainly qualify as a splash move to increase the team’s title hopes.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.