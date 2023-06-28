Jets Urged to Sign Former Titans 1st Round Pick Coming off Career Year

It might be time for the New York Jets to pivot to plan B.

Gang Green content creator, “Jets Central”, recently made a video about who the team should consider signing in free agency.

One of the names he floated out there was free-agent linebacker Rashaan Evans.

“If Kwon [Alexander] signs elsewhere, he took a physical with the Pittsburgh Steelers, there are a couple [of] players that I’m interested in. One being Rashaan Evans, former Tennessee Titan [and] former Atlanta Falcon,” Ian from “Jets Central” explained on June 23.

“I think Rashaan Evans right now at 27 years old is a diamond in the rough. This is somebody who is again available out on the open market [and] it doesn’t really seem like he has that big of a market. He is coming off the best season of his career.”

Interesting: @Jets_Central said a free agent that the #Jets should consider signing is LB Rashaan Evans (@616evans4) if they can’t come to terms w/ Kwon Alexander. JC called him a ‘diamond in the rough’ coming off of the best season of his career 👀 #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/yct7Eb9At9 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 26, 2023

Evans Coming off Career Year With Falcons

The former Alabama standout originally entered the league as the No. 22 overall pick in the first round back in 2018.

He spent the first four years of his career with the Tennessee Titans. During that span of time, he appeared in 59 games and made 50 starts.

Evans registered 317 tackles, eight pass deflections, two interceptions, 15 tackles for loss, and three sacks. Ahead of the 2021 season, the Titans declined his fifth-year option making him an unrestricted free agent during the 2022 offseason.

The 27-year-old then signed a modest one-year deal for $1.75 million to join the Atlanta Falcons last year.

The Dirty Birds certainly got their bang for their buck.

Evans delivered a career season in total tackles (159), solo tackles (86), and he was fully healthy playing and starting in all 17 games during the regular season.

As “Jets Central” noted during his video special on YouTube, Evans has had a great attendance record. In three of the last four seasons, Evans has played the entire year.

In other words, he has appeared in 61 out of 66 possible games over the last four seasons. Despite that, the talented linebacker remains a free agent in the latter stages of June.

Jets Need Depth at the Linebacker Position

Gang Green has done a nice job this offseason retaining the majority of its’ defensive core from 2022.

However, one free agent that still remains available is Kwon Alexander.

The talented former LSU product has dropped plenty of hints this offseason that he would be interested in a reunion with the Jets but the feeling hasn’t been mutual so far.

Rich Cimini of ESPN told Jake Asman that the veteran is “looking for money” and so far no NFL team has been willing to pay his price tag.

Gang Green hasn’t exactly replaced Alexander’s spot on the lineup this offseason. Instead, they have pointed to some younger players that are already on the roster that could make a leap in 2023.

The Jets feel really good about the starting tandem of CJ Mosley and Quincy Williams but the rest of the depth at the position is completely inexperienced.

The fear among the fan base is what happens if Mosley or Williams gets hurt in 2023 and is forced to miss serious time. Gang Green doesn’t appear to have any good or proven answers to that potential problem.

Evans signed for dirt cheap in 2022 and considering the stage of the offseason here in 2023, he could be willing to sign for dirt cheap again.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated suggested that veteran players could look to take less from a team like the Jets who have Aaron Rodgers in an attempt to go chase a Super Bowl ring.

If Evans is looking to reestablish his market and compete on a contender this season, the Jets could be the perfect solution.