‘Come to New York’: Jets Analyst Recruits Team to Land Pro Bowler

We have reached the month of April and that means the 2022 NFL draft is only a few short weeks away.

Before we get there, our pair of experts: Paul ‘Boy Green’ Esden Jr and Michael Obermuller, have some insight into a variety of New York Jets topics.

Interesting NFL Draft Questions





Play



Mock Draft Monday, Jon Ledyard: Jets "can turn the franchise around" in 2022 NFL Draft Boy Green is joined by NFL Draft Analyst Jon Ledyard from Pewter Report: – Buy or sell the latest draft rumors? – Should the Jets trade up for Tyler Linderbaum? – How big of a deal is Alijah Vera-Tucker switching positions? – 2-round New York Jets mock draft Make sure you give the video a… 2022-04-04T12:00:01Z

1. Who is the ideal complement to Michael Carter in the backfield in 2022?

MO:

For some Jets fans, this is somewhat of a priority. I’ll be totally honest, it’s not for me.

I think the current backfield is fine and I would not spend a draft pick on another back with so many other needs unless it’s a sixth or seventh-round pick in a trade-down scenario. Is the “ideal” complement a Tevin Coleman or Ty Johnson? No, but they’re good enough for 2022 in my opinion.

Having said that, if there’s an undrafted free agent that appeals after round seven, I’d be okay with signing a rookie to compete with La’Mical Perine and Austin Walter. I would not allocate resources or funds toward filling this minor hole beyond that.

Boy Green:

I’m on the opposite side of this argument.

Coleman, admittingly, surprised me last year with his pop, leadership, and production. However, I think the tread on the tires is eventually going to catch up to him sooner rather than later. While I was incredibly high on Ty Johnson heading into last season, he didn’t live up to the hype.

I think MC1 can be a stud, but the Jets need legitimate insurance if things go south. A day three selection would be fantastic, especially with the team owning nine selections in April’s draft. The dreamy guy that I have written about before is Tyler Allgeier out of BYU.

He would be a low-cost addition on the third day of the draft that could be the perfect complement to Carter and can take a bigger piece of the pie if and when called upon.

The Tyler Allgeier chase/forced fumble against ASU is incredible pic.twitter.com/yJAi19bGbC — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) January 21, 2022

2. What would a dream draft look like for the Jets in the first round?

MO:

To me, the dream is three first-round picks. If you can land an EDGE, WR, and a defensive playmaker (at cornerback, safety, linebacker, or defensive tackle) in round one, that’s the ultimate home run.

One mock from uSTADIUM predicted a scenario where the Jets traded the No. 4 overall pick with the Philadelphia Eagles and came away with picks 15 and 19. Three selections inside the top 20 would obviously be ideal if possible since we’re talking about a “dream.”

Let’s say for example that you come away with Jermaine Johnson, Treylon Burks, and Nakobe Dean OR Jordan Davis with these three picks. That’s a major W considering you still have two second-rounders to work with and more picks later on.

Boy Green:

For me, the dream would be double-dipping on the defensive side of the football with the two top-10 picks. You get Kayvon Thibodeaux out of Oregon (my favorite player in this entire class) and if somehow he is there at No. 10 you get Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner out of Cincinnati.

Then somehow you trade for a proven wide receiver one like DK Metcalf. You would still have two other picks inside the top-38 to build out a package that could entice the Seattle Seahawks. You would fill some of your top needs with blue-chip talent.

3. Which player would you like the Jets to trade back into the first round for?

MO:

So, back to reality. We keep picks 4 and 10, I’m assuming, but then trade back into the late stages of round one for that third first-rounder I was fantasizing about. I can dig it!

This is tough because mock drafts are all over the place right now. I saw one last night that had Jermaine Johnson going at 32 and others that have him drafted in the top seven. I love the Florida State edge rusher and would trade up for him in a heartbeat if he ever drops like that.

More realistically, wide receiver is where I’d look if you don’t draft one at 10. It’s possible that a player like Jameson Williams, the aforementioned Burks, or Chris Olave will drop into that range. I would also be interested in a linebacker like Devin Lloyd or Dean if they fall, but it doesn’t feel like the Jets are going in that direction.

Long story short, I would trade back in for any prospect that has clearly plummeted way below his expected value.

Boy Green:

The chances that the Jets are able to successfully trade for a proven No. 1 wide receiver are below 50 percent. It takes two to tango and there are so many variables involved that it is hard to rely on that.

So with that being said the 2022 NFL draft provides the perfect opportunity to go get your young star talent. The specific range for the top-five wideouts in this class is somewhere from No. 8 overall to the mid-20s.

If the Jets could trade up from the No. 35 range to go get a receiver and that third first-rounder this year, I could really see that coming to fruition. I like four out of the top-five receivers a ton: Drake London, Williams out of Alabama, Garrett Wilson, and Burks. Chris Olave I’m less high on, but could understand the pick.

The Recruiting Pitch of All Pitches





Play



Titans' AJ Brown "name to watch" in Jets trade conversations Boy Green hops on LIVE to talk about the latest juicy nugget that says Tennessee Titans wide receiver AJ Brown is the "name to watch" in potential trade conversations with the New York Jets! Make sure you give the video a like and smash that subscribe button! 2022-04-04T04:22:09Z

4. If you could make a social media recruiting pitch to lure a player to the Jets in 2022, who would it be and why?

MO:

I feel like Joe Douglas has already made his major signings and I doubt we pull in a big-name free agent at this stage. That doesn’t mean we won’t sign some depth and plug some weaker areas but a recruitment pitch usually implies big fish.

There’s one player I’d trap in the elevator until he walked out a Jet, and I understand it’s a bit difficult because he’s not technically available. That would be Tennessee Titans wide receiver, A.J. Brown. The only way it’s possible is Elijah Moore, Brown’s college roommate, and close friend.

I’d have Moore whispering in his ear right now. Come to New York, you’ll get paid and become a star. Do you think the Nashville strip has bright lights? Let’s take a trip to Broadway. Oh, and by the way, your old Titans buddy Corey Davis is here too. We’re building something special here at One Jets Drive and we want you to be one of the cornerstones… just force your way out of Tennessee!

Boy Green:

That is a great pitch by Michael there, I’ll go with a different former Ole Miss wide receiver.

Metcalf is the guy that I believe can get traded.

League executives believe DK Metcalf can be had at "the right price" despite the team saying he's not available, per @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/k6YfixdEdF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 3, 2022

The Jets have done trades with Seattle before and they seem to be a team in transition. With that being the case, Gang Green can offer them an out. A bounty of draft picks to accelerate their rebuild and the Jets get their true No. 1 wide receiver.

I’ll be praying every night before bed for this to come to fruition and we can only hope that it manifests itself!

5. Do you think the Zach Wilson extra workouts this offseason will translate to something tangible or are we making too much of this on social?

MO:

It can’t hurt! Will it instantly turn him into an all-star? No, but it shows once again that Wilson is as determined as they come.

I always tell fans, I didn’t love Wilson ahead of the draft. I was a Justin Fields guy, but the BYU product won me over in year one.

You might be thinking, won you over? What? Are you nuts?! I saw flashes on the field but it was his demeanor and mentality that made me believe. If Wilson doesn’t turn things around, it won’t be for lack of effort. The Jets QB1 has raw talent, I believe his work ethic will fill in the gaps.

Boy Green:

I think this will 100 percent translate in a lot of different ways. First, off they’re running actual concepts and formations from the offense, they aren’t just freestyling out there, so that should naturally transition when they get to offseason training activities later this month.

Wilson is sending a message to his teammates that he is doing everything in his power to get better. This kind of work is beyond what is required and instead of just hosting a camp and inviting everyone over, which would’ve been fine, he has been on tour bringing himself to his teammates which is really cool to see.

Everyone in the locker room is going to rally behind this, but ultimately what he does on the football field when the lights are brightest will tell the story. I love all this positivity around the Jets’ young quarterback and this team.

