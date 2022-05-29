Former Traded Jets QB Predicted to Get Revenge in 2022

The 2022 schedule was released a few weeks ago, but as we progress deeper and deeper into the summer we’ll have more time on our hands to dive into a variety of juicy matchups.

One of the coolest themes to circle is sweet revenge and that is quite prevalent on the New York Jets schedule.

An Underrated Matchup

This game probably didn’t stand out among the best on the schedule but upon further review, the Week 13 road matchup against the Minnesota Vikings is very interesting.

According to the ESPN Power Index, the Purple People Eaters are a 69.5-point percentage favorite over Gang Green. The Vegas line has the Vikings as an early 6.5-point favorite.

This offseason Minnesota let go of veteran Mike Zimmer and have brought in a fresh face in head coach Kevin O’Connell.

The 37-year-old is a former Jets quarterback that spent three years with the team from 2009-10 and in a separate stint in 2011. He was initially acquired via trade from the Detroit Lions back in 2009 for a 2011 seventh-round pick.

While his time was short in the NFL, five years, O’Connell quickly found his true calling as a coach. Now he’ll get his chance to give it back to the Jets and his team is actually favored to do so.

The Ultimate ‘What if’ Scenario

Although the juicer storyline may be the battle between Kirk Cousins and the Jets.

Back during the 2018 offseason, the Jets were very in on signing Cousins to a monster free-agent contract. Ultimately we found out that he and his representation used the Jets to increase Minnesota’s offer and it was purely a leverage play.

Gang Green offered a three-year deal worth $90 million fully guaranteed and they saw it as an opportunity to “acquire an established quarterback in his prime”, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Instead, Cousins chose the Vikings and the Jets pivoted with a blockbuster trade up in the draft from No. 6 to No. 3 where they ultimately landed Sam Darnold.

During that time span from 2018 through 2021, the Vikings went 33-31-1 and won a playoff game.

On the other side of the coin, the Jets during that same time span went 17-48 with zero playoff appearances. Also, it is worth noting that the green and white dealt Darnold last offseason in a trade to the Carolina Panthers.

To make things worse and why Jets fans seem to have a disdain for Cousins is because of his documentary. Not only did Cousins not want to play for the Jets, he never even took a free-agent visit there, but he came off very brash during the behind-the-scenes look when using the Jets to get more money out of the Vikings.

In other words, there is plenty of bulletin board material for this game, and will be one that Jets fans have circled. You’ll have to be patient because this game won’t happen until December 4, but it’ll be one worth waiting for.

