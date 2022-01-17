Jets Legend Darrelle Revis Trolls Cowboys After Epic Playoff Loss

The New York Jets didn’t get a chance to participate in the playoffs this year, but the fans of the green and white did get some sick pleasure in watching how things unfolded.

The primary of which featured the passing of the torch from the New England Patriots to the Buffalo Bills in epic fashion.

For the first time in the Bill Belichick era, the Pats were humiliated, embarrassed, and flat-out trounced in a blowout playoff loss 47 to 17.

Although that apparently wasn’t the only loss that titillated the fans and a certain former player of the Jets.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Roasted and Toasted





Play



‘EMBARRASSING!’ – Stephen A. goes on a Cowboys RANT after the loss to the 49ers | First Take ‘EMBARRASSING!’ – Stephen A. goes on a Cowboys RANT after the loss to the 49ers | First Take Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin react to the Dallas Cowboys’ controversial ending in their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card game. The crew also weighs in on who is most to… 2022-01-17T17:00:06Z

During the triple-header of playoff football on Sunday the Dallas Cowboys welcomed in the San Francisco 49ers for a historic clash of the titans.

America’s Team ended up blowing it in epic fashion losing 23 to 17 and a former Jets legend enjoyed every second of it.

Future Pro Football Hall of Famer, Darrelle Revis, tweeted out, “Same ole Cowboys” with a viral picture of a Dallas fan who was quite displeased with the result:

The Jets and Cowboys have had a very strange recent history with one another, despite being in opposite conferences in the NFL.

Dallas Owner Jerry Jones was accused of tampering with former Jets safety Jamal Adams when he was looking for a trade back in 2019.

While America’s Team has had a ton of historical success with five Super Bowl championships, they haven’t had that same level of fortune versus Gang Green.

The Jets have won the last three matches in a row and that spans over 15 years. In other words, the last time Dallas beat the green and white was back in 2007.

Friendly reminder the Cowboys have not beaten the Jets in 5,169 days The Bush administration was still in office #Jets #NFL pic.twitter.com/wAgg2zQzPN — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) January 17, 2022

A Delectable Menu of Tasty Options





Play



Mock Draft Monday: NFL Draft Analyst Ryan Roberts fixes the New York Jets Boy Green kicked off a new Mock Draft Monday series where he talks with a different NFL Draft analyst every week to talk the latest nuggets and storylines around the New York Jets! This week he spoke with Ryan Roberts of Rise N Draft dot com! 2022-01-11T10:12:08Z

Speaking of the Cowboys, they have an array of players that are set to be unrestricted free agents which could be ideal targets for the Jets.

Offense

Cedrick Wilson, wide receiver

Connor Williams, offensive lineman

Michael Gallup, wide receiver

Dalton Schultz, tight end

Defense

Keanu Neal, linebacker/safety

Leighton Vander Esch, linebacker

Randy Gregory, EDGE

Dorance Armstrong, EDGE

According to Spotrac, the Cowboys have negative $13 million in projected 2022 cap space. Somehow that only ranks 29th in the NFL.

In other words, Dallas won’t be able to keep everyone, so some of these talented players are going to reach the open market and that’ll be a great opportunity for the Jets to poach some insane talent.

The two biggest names to watch are Neal and Schultz.

The former safety converted linebacker was down to the Cowboys and the Jets in free agency last year, so it would make sense there would still be interest there.

While the void at tight end was hard to ignore this year for the Jets and Schultz will likely land a megadeal during free agency. That could be a match made in heaven.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Predicted to Land Former $121 Million Steelers Starting Defender