Boy Green Daily: Sauce Gardner, Darrelle Revis vs. Asante Samuel

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we’ll be sorting through the strange tiff between several prominent New York Jets figures (Darrelle Revis and Sauce Gardner) and longtime New England Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel. Sauce’s ranking in the ESPN panel poll among the top corners in football. Mekhi Becton predicted to be the “biggest bust” for the Jets in 2023? Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show is JiggaManPorto of “The Jets Evening Brew.” We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Jets Flight Itinerary

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic predicted how the top Jets training camp battles will play out this summer.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler released his top 10 cornerback rankings ahead of the 2023 season.

Garrett Wilson looked like the Jets’ “best player” in the offseason programs via Bleacher Report.

Social Post of the Day

Darrelle Revis dunking on Asante Samuel was one of the best things to ever hit the internet on Tuesday, July 11.

