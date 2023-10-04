Richard Sherman Urges Jets to Save Raiders $94 Million Star via Trade

There have been plenty of issues with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. So much so that longtime NFL cornerback Richard Sherman suggested that the New York Jets should come and save one of their brightest stars.

During the Sunday October 1 episode of “The Richard Sherman Podcast” he explained what’s going on with defensive lineman Maxx Crosby this season.

“Maxx Crosby deserves a lot of credit, deserves a lot more credit than he’s getting, but he plays for the Raiders,” Sherman explained. “They always have something overshadowing. Whether it’s the terrible offensive play, or the Chandler Jones situation, but Maxx Crosby has been an amazing player in the National Football League for a long time and he’s continuing to make an impact week in and week out.”

“I just hope he gets to a team that can utilize him correctly. I don’t know if it’s the San Francisco 49ers, the [New York] Jets, or the [Dallas] Cowboys. Somewhere that’s going to use him and get him the spotlight he deserves because my goodness he’s wasting away in Las Vegas, and you hate to see it.”

Crosby Could Add to an Embarrassment of Riches for the Jets on Defense

Crosby is only 26 years of age and is currently in the midst of a four-year $94 million contract he signed back in March of 2022.

It doesn’t appear there’s a clear way to get out of the contract until the 2025 season. Even then the Raiders would eat a dead cap hit of $10.25 million, per Spotrac.

Despite all the extracurricular activity happening with the Raiders that hasn’t seemed to affect Crosby’s play on the field.

Through the first month of the season the former Eastern Michigan product has racked up four sacks, six quarterback hits, and has 23 total tackles. That sack total is tied for fourth best in the NFL through the first four weeks of the season.

Crosby has been in the league for five seasons. In that short span of time, he has developed into one of the most disruptive forces on the defensive side of the ball in the league.

Crosby has 41.5 career sacks, seven forced fumbles, 99 quarterback hits, and has also registered 16 pass deflections. He has earned two Pro Bowl nominations and was a second-team All-Pro in 2021.

The other thing you have to like about his game is the consistency. In every year of his career to date, Crosby has registered at least seven sacks per season if not more (excluding this season but he’s on pace to do it again).

Joe Douglas Is Always Willing to Make a Move for the Jets

There’s always a chance that general manager Joe Douglas, who has often been referred to as “Trader Joe” on social media, will make a deal.

Although if he were going to make a big trade in 2023, most would assume it would come on the offensive line, maybe at wide receiver, or heck maybe even a veteran quarterback to help the team through 2023.

Defensive line would probably be pretty low on the list if not on it at all. The Jets boast one of the best rotations in the league, but they haven’t lived up to the hype so far according to the numbers.

Gang Green is tied for No. 29 in the league in sacks with only seven on the season. When you evaluate this Jets defensive line, they have a lot of bodies but not a lot of true superstars.

Quinnen Williams is the only real name that registers on the roster and has a proven track record of success. Adding another player like Crosby to this team, which Sherman explained could utilize him properly, could help the rest of this unit reach its full potential.

If the Raiders are willing to listen to offers, the Jets would be crazy to not at least try and kick the tires on a player of his caliber.