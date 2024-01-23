Robert Saleh Is ‘Very Quietly’ Making Jets Staff Changes: Insider

Robert Saleh is making some adjustments to the New York Jets coaching staff.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said Saleh is “very quietly” looking into other position coaches to add to his staff when speaking with Connor of NY Flight Jets Talk.

On Tuesday, January 23 Connor Hughes of SNY shared on X previously Twitter that Jets running back coach Taylor Embree, “will not be returning to the team next year.”

Hughes said Embree was one of Saleh’s “untouchables” when Nathaniel Hackett was hired as the offensive coordinator last offseason, but said, “now he’s gone.”

Sources: #Jets RB coach Taylor Embree will not be returning to the team next year. Embree helped develop Breece Hall into one of the game’s best backs despite inconsistent line play. Was one of Robert Saleh’s untouchables when Nathaniel Hackett was hired. Now he’s gone. pic.twitter.com/zzYl2VF5aI — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 23, 2024

Some Details on What Staff Changes Could Be Coming for Jets

Mary Kay Cabot reported that the Jets planned on making a contract offer to Duce Staley. It was unclear at the time what position they would be offering Staley. However with the RB gig opening up that could be a logical fit.

Staley served as the assistant head coach and running backs coach with the Carolina Panthers this past season. There appears to be a competition for Staley’s services between both the Jets and the Cleveland Browns who also planned on offering him a coaching contract.

The #Jets plan on making a contract offer to former #Panthers RB coach Duce Staley to join the coaching staff, per @MaryKayCabot. The #Browns plan on doing the same thing. Important to note NYJ failed to recruit OL coach Bill Callahan who rejected an interview request w/ NYJ &… pic.twitter.com/M2wyEoOqnK — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 21, 2024

Cimini also revealed to NY Flight Jets Talk that Atlanta Falcons wide receivers coach TJ Yates “has drawn interest from the Jets probably more as a WRs coach.”

Well, that is a spicy little nugget… According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, #Jets HC Robert Saleh is "very quietly looking into other position coaches" to add to the staff. 🏈 Duce Staley, Assistant head coach & running backs coach for #Panthers in 2023 🏈 TJ Yates, #Falcons WR… pic.twitter.com/Yu2f36r76t — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 23, 2024

Another coach that Cimini mentioned was Tony Dews of the Tennessee Titans. He has been with Tennessee since 2018 and has served in a variety of roles including running backs coach and tight ends coach.

Jets Appear to Have Avoided Major Staff Changes on Defense

While Saleh is tinkering with the offensive staff, the hope was to retain as many of his defensive coaches as possible.

Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel interviewed for the vacant Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator position earlier this offseason. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, that gig was just filled by Atlanta Falcons D-Coordiator Ryan Nielsen.

Jaguars are set to hire former Falcons’ defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen as their new defensive coordinator, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2024

It is good news for the Jets that the Jaguars found someone else to fill the role. Manuel has interviewed for defensive coordinator positions over the last two offseasons with the Carolina Panthers and the aforementioned Jaguars gig.

If he would have left this offseason there was a chance he could have taken away a key piece of the Jets staff.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said Manuel and Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton “are close.” He said if Manuel got the Jags gig it is worth keeping an eye on Whitecotton whose contract is set to expire this offseason.

It is going to be difficult for the Jets to retain coaches and acquire new ones this offseason. The main characters all survived this wretched 2023 season but there is an unspoken playoff mandate for the Jets.

If New York doesn’t break its 13-year playoff drought everyone will be fired including but not limited to Saleh, general manager Joe Douglas, and Hackett. Everyone and their grandmother know that the Jets are on the hot seat.

That means coaches who have options this offseason will have to weigh that reality if they get an offer from the Jets. Do I move my family to New York and accept the Jets gig knowing we might have to do this all over again if the team doesn’t make the playoffs? That is the harsh reality of the situation.