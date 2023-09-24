Jets HC Robert Saleh Refuses to Address Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz Reports

On Sunday September 24, NFL Insider Jay Glazer of NFL on Fox revealed that a pair of veteran quarterbacks reached out to the New York Jets offering their services.

“There are some other options that have reached out to the Jets, veteran options, like Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz to offer up their services but right now they’re still trying to stick with Zach Wilson,” Glazer explained on the NFL on Fox pregame show.

"There are some other options that have reached out to the Jets, veteran options, like Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz to offer up their services but right now they're still trying to stick with Zach Wilson," Glazer said. The Jets plan is to stick with Zach Wilson "especially when Aaron [Rodgers] gets there & can work with him."

After the Jets lost 15-10 to the New England Patriots in Week 3, Robert Saleh was asked to address those rumors.

“As for the other stuff, I’m not going to address that,” Saleh told the media.

Jets HC Robert Saleh was asked if he could lose his locker room by sticking with Zach Wilson. He responded: "I'm not worried about the locker room, we've got a great locker room they'll be fine." He refused to address the Matt Ryan/Carson Wentz rumors about the Jets rejecting their advances.

Jets Are Sticking With Wilson at QB Moving Forward

ESPN reporter Sal Paolantonio said the Jets “turned them down” referencing veteran free agents Wentz and Ryan when they reached out to the team.

The reason being the Jets believe in Wilson.

Saleh said on September 24 that the former No. 2 pick gives the team “the best chance to win.” He totally shut down any possibility of Tim Boyle getting first team reps during practice as an emergency quarterback option instead reiterating his belief in Wilson as the team’s quarterback.

Reporter Josina Anderson asked Jets HC Robert Saleh why he's so definitive that Zach Wilson will remain the starting QB. He responded: "Right now Zach is the best player… he's who gives us the best chance to win. Basically that would be the cleanest answer I can give you."

Wilson didn’t have a turnover in the New England game, which is good news, but the rest of the statistics were atrocious.

He only completed 50 percent of his passes, finished with 157 passing yards, and averaged just 4.4 yards per attempt.

New York put up a measly 10 points on the board in Week 3 and have struggled to score so far this season. In nearly three full games of action, Wilson has led only three touchdown drives.

Saleh was asked if the former BYU product had shown enough to remain the starting quarterback? He responded, “yeah he’s fine, that’s not a question.”

Potential Jets Problems on the Horizon

The Jets made it clear that they’re sticking with Wilson, but that could cause some problems in the locker room.

Saleh was asked if there’s a chance, he could lose the locker room if he sticks with Wilson after the Patriots game.

“No, I’m not worried about the locker room,” Saleh said. “We’ve got a great locker room; they will be fine.”

Despite that peachy picture Saleh painted, there were a few signs that things could be heading in the wrong direction.

The cameras caught Wilson “livid” and “yelling” at Wilson on the sidelines on Sunday.

Garrett Wilson was livid on the sideline. He went up to Zach Wilson and was yelling something at him.

Rich Cimini of ESPN indicated that the conversation revolved around him “not getting the ball enough.”

There was another heated exchange caught on the CBS cameras on the Jets sidelines with running back Michael Carter and RB coach Taylor Embree.

Frustration is spilling over at the Jets sideline. That's Michael Carter and his RBs coach.

If Wilson continues to struggle a divide could be created between the offense and the defense. That sort of thing happened last year with the Jets boasting the No. 4 best unit in the league despite having a ton of offensive ineptitude.

That frustration could also leak into the offensive room. The roster is stacked with talent, but if Wilson can’t maximize the talent then the locker room might want to find someone who can.