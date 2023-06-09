Jets’ Robert Saleh Sends Eyebrow Raising Message on Dalvin Cook

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed the Dalvin Cook rumors on Friday, June 9.

“Obviously we’ll turn the stones over on that one,” Saleh told the media during his presser. “But again that’ll probably be more of a Joe [Douglas] question. I’m not sure how the money works on that.”

WOW: #Jets HC Robert Saleh was asked if the team has interest in Dalvin Cook (@dalvincook), ‘obviously we’ll turn the stones over on that one’ 👀 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #Vikings #SKOL pic.twitter.com/m1LDvP3N7i — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 9, 2023

Robert Saleh Added Fuel to the Rampant Jets Rumors

Jets Are 'Definitely Interested' in $63 Million Pro Bowl Star: Report

That response Saleh provided to the Cook question at his media presser was a lot different than the one he gave when asked about DeAndre Hopkins a few weeks ago.

Back on May 31 Saleh was asked essentially the same question he was about Cook, but this time it was about free agent wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

“Nah, we love our current group. I know there was some stuff with Odell [Beckham Jr], but other than that we love our group.”

It doesn’t sound like the #Jets will be pursuing free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins. @Connor_J_Hughes asked HC Robert Saleh about D-Hop’s sudden availability & whether the team would be interested, ‘nah, we love our current group’ 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/dFLYm9wRvO — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 31, 2023

There have been other times this offseason when Saleh was asked about available players and he wasn’t afraid to speak his mind.

“We love our running back room,” Saleh said emphatically to the Ezekiel Elliott-Jets rumors at the NFL Owner Meetings. “I’ll leave it at that.”

Robert Saleh was asked about the Jets' interest in Ezekiel Elliott: "We love our running back room. I'll leave it at that." pic.twitter.com/JNDeoeSXP8 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 27, 2023

So for Saleh to leave the door open on Cook speaks volumes especially when you consider some of these other press conference moments throughout the offseason.

The Jets’ potential interest in Cook was first shared by Darren Wolfson on The Minnesota Sports with Mackey and Judd podcast on Skor North.

“A new team that I’ve heard is definitely interested [in Dalvin Cook], the New York Jets,” Wolfson exclaimed on the show.

Since then the rumors and speculation have only grown louder.

Bookies.com listed the Jets as the current betting favorite to land Cook in 2023 this week.

Trying to Make Sense of Jets Interest in Dalvin Cook

Cook got officially released by the Vikings on Friday, June 9 and now he is free to sign with any NFL team he chooses. The former Florida State standout was in the middle of a $63 million contract in Minnesota.

Throughout the tenure of Jets GM Joe Douglas, he hasn’t proven willing to spend big at the running back position.

However, there was some chatter this offseason that Gang Green could have changed their tune.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes told the media after the first round had concluded that Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs “would’ve been gone by 15”, suggesting the Jets would’ve selected him.

NFL draft insider Dane Brugler confirmed that by saying the “Jets had their eye on him at 15” and called him a “special offensive weapon.”

Jahmyr Gibbs going 12th. Surprised he landed in Detroit, but I LOVE the player and what his impact could be in that scheme. If Gibbs didn't go 12, the Jets had their eye on him at 15. He was going top-20. Special offensive weapon. https://t.co/pdNVbcFnsv — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) April 28, 2023

On Friday, April 28 I did a radio interview with Jets senior reporter Eric Allen and he provided some more fodder to this Jets draft rumor.

“I would’ve thought it would’ve been very interesting if either one of those two running backs were on the board at [pick] 15, but Detroit makes that aggressive move themselves.”

Fascinating #NFLDraft nugget 🧐 I just had #Jets senior Reporter @eallenjets on my radio show & he said if Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs was on the board at No. 15 it would’ve been ‘very interesting’ for the Jets 👀 #TakeFlight 📻 @Manchild_Show https://t.co/ml41yWmwRR pic.twitter.com/JqrtUsBrUD — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 28, 2023

When EA said that, I raised my eyebrows and did some digging of my own after the radio show. I was able to confirm through multiple Jets sources that the team’s interest in Gibbs was indeed true and they would’ve selected the running back in the first round.

When the Jets selected Iowa State pass rusher Will McDonald in the first round it caused a bit of a stir. I could only imagine what the reaction would’ve been if they had indeed selected Gibbs with the No. 15 overall pick.

When you consider the Jets would’ve taken Gibbs in the first round from everything I’ve heard, that certainly adds some credence to the Jets’ potential pursuit of Cook this offseason.