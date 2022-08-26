Jets’ Robert Saleh Breaks Silence on Denzel Mims Future Amid Trade Drama

Less than 24 hours after New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims publically filed his trade request, he showed up at practice the next day.

The former Baylor product originally was selected with the No. 59 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

However for a variety of reasons Mims hasn’t lived up to the hype and now he wants out. After the final training camp organized activity on Friday, we finally heard from the Jets’ side of things about this trade drama.

The Pendulum Now Swings

It is fitting that we get one last bombshell before the Jets broke for training camp.

On Friday, August 26 the green and white-suited up one final time for practice ahead of their preseason finale versus the New York Giants.

Although topic No. 1 wasn’t about the game, instead it revolved around the public trade request of their former highly touted draft selection.

Understandably head coach Robert Saleh was asked about the subject on Friday.

Saleh said he spoke to Denzel and called his trade request “the business part of” the equation. Although he reiterated that just because a trade demand has been made that doesn’t mean that it is over for him here in New York.

The coach said that Mims is “one of our 53 best” and said they will do what’s best for the team.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh called WR Denzel Mims requesting a trade ‘the business part of it’ + ‘it’s not over’ + ‘he’s one of our 53 best, we gotta do what’s best for the organization, we gotta find a way to make this work’: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/Fbb28WHhbo — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 26, 2022

The Next Step

Connor Hughes of SNY confirmed during practice that the Jets “are open and plan” to grant Mims’ trade request this offseason.

However, they will not “give him away” for nothing. Hughes said the Jets believe that Mims has talent and they “like” their receiving corps with him on it.

He reiterated that the only way a trade will happen with Mims is if the Jets “get what they believe is equal value.”

Sources: The #Jets are open & plan to grant Denzel Mims’ trade request. They will not, though, give him away. They believe Mims has talent & like their receiving unit with him on it. Only way a trade happens is if #NYJ get what they believe is equal value. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 26, 2022

Mims doesn’t seem to have a concrete place in the rotation for the Jets in 2022, but the team can still afford to keep him on the roster as they figure out the next steps.

Remember the former Baylor product is still only 24 years of age and still has two super cheap years left on his rookie deal.

While there appears to be a soft deadline coming up on Tuesday, August 31, that won’t be a make-or-break timeline for Gang Green. Every NFL team must cut down its roster from 80 players to 53 by Tuesday.

I’m sure the Jets would like to have everything figured out by then, but at the end of the day, the most important thing is getting back proper value.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted out that, “teams will be interested” following Mims’ public trade request on social media.

Teams will be interested…. https://t.co/NmFcGvJ5rq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2022

