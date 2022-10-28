Proposed Trade Reunites $5.4 Million Jets Draft Bust With Former Coach

With the NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching the New York Jets could be looking to make a move.

A few players on their roster have requested trades and if the right opportunity presents itself, they could move some product to ascend up the ladder in the AFC.

Denzel Mims Gets Shipped in a Jets-Cardinals Trade

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report was tasked with finding one player each NFL team should try to acquire ahead of the deadline.

For the Arizona Cardinals, he had them trading for Denzel Mims in a deal with the Jets.

“Mims, a 2020 second-round pick out of Baylor, has a lot of untapped potential and a connection with the Cards’ coaching staff.

Associate head coach and receivers coach Shawn Jefferson was the Jets’ assistant head coach and receivers coach during Mims’ rookie season. Jefferson might want to get another look at Mims over the final year-and-a-half of his rookie contract.”

This would also slap two former Jets receivers together as the Cardinals already acquired Robbie Anderson earlier this season.

The Jets reportedly were seeking a fourth-rounder for Mims’ services but Knox argues “they may be willing to accept less now” because he hasn’t played much this season.

He had Arizona taking a “flier” in this trade suggesting it would be day three capital (in the fifth to the seventh round range).

Although Mims has gotten on the field more recently due to a myriad of injuries and other issues with the wide receiver room.

The former Baylor product still has another year and a half left on the original rookie contract he signed when he was drafted. It was a standard four-year deal for $5.4 million.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.