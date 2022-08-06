Robert Saleh Breaks Jets Silence on Duane Brown Pursuit

The New York Jets hosted free agent offensive tackle Duane Brown on a visit this week.

After the team’s green-and-white annual scrimmage on Saturday, August 6, head coach Robert Saleh spoke about the team’s pursuit of the talented offensive lineman and some other key details.

Things Are Getting Serious

Rich Cimini of ESPN was the first to share the news on social media that the Jets were hosting Brown for a free agent visit. Part of his visit included watching the team’s annual scrimmage that took place on Saturday, August 6.

After the festivities, coach Saleh stepped up to the podium and was understandably asked about the team’s reported pursuit of the star-studded offensive tackle.

“Any time you have a chance to add a Pro Bowler like him and add to the depth of our roster, we are always going to search far and wide. There is interest on both sides obviously and Joe [Douglas] has been working on that one for a little bit. We’ll see where everyone is at with that conversation.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh says there is mutual interest with free agent OT Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) + added that GM Joe Douglas ‘has been working on that one for a little bit’ 👀: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/EdGY4NKgKv — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 7, 2022

Coach Saleh also revealed a very interesting nugget that few may be aware of. He got his first NFL job with the Houston Texans in 2005. Saleh started as an intern and then became a defensive quality control coach for the next three seasons.

He was there in 2008 when the Texans originally drafted Brown with the No. 26 overall pick in the first round out of Virginia Tech.

Saleh commended Brown for his on-field success and said he is a “phenomenal man” off the field. In regards to the team’s pursuit, Saleh simply said “you can never have enough good offensive linemen.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh shared an interesting nugget about OT Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76), ‘I was a QC (quality control coach) w/ #Texans when we drafted him, so I have a history with Duane, he’s a phenomenal man’ + ‘you can never have enough good OL’: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/usKOy5tNXD — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 7, 2022

During the green-and-white scrimmage offensive tackle, Conor McDermott went down in a crumpled heap clutching his leg. In his post-scrimmage media availability, Saleh said the veteran is dealing with an ankle issue but they should get some clarity on Sunday, August 7.

Something to Watch

Several current Jets players were spotted speaking to Brown on the sideline during their green-and-white scrimmage.

Dennis Waszak Jr said cornerback DJ Reed Jr who didn’t play in the scrimmage due to a hamstring injury instead spent his time “chatting up” Brown. As Waszak noted, they were teammates on the Seattle Seahawks for two years (2020-21).

Connor Hughes of SNY also spotted another ex-Seahawk in George Fant speaking to Brown down on the sideline. Fant spent four seasons with the talented hog molly from 2016 through 2019.

WOAH DOUBLE TROUBLE: George Fant also helping out in recruiting efforts:https://t.co/NtcSIcXJra — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 7, 2022

With an obvious hole on the roster, familiarity with the head coach, and several of his ex-teammates recruiting him to New York this addition makes too much sense not to happen.

Brown is 36 years old but will turn 37 prior to the start of the 2022 season. He has exclusively played left tackle during his 14-year career to date. Also during that time span, Brown started and played in 203 games.

