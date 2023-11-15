Jets’ Robert Saleh Reacts to Bills Firing OC Ahead of Rematch

Ahead of the Week 11 matchup between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills, there was a major shakeup to the coaching staff.

The Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and promoted quarterbacks coach Joe Brady to take over that role.

Head coach Robert Saleh was asked on Wednesday, November 15 how would that change the game plan heading into the game.

“[Joe] Brady is a very talented young man. From a schematic standpoint, we have our thoughts [but] I’m not going to get into it here. From a play-calling standpoint, we have our thoughts [but] I’m not going to get into it here. Obviously, there is going to be some nuance and some change. You don’t change coordinators unless you’re expecting something to be different,” Saleh explained.

“At the same time, to expect them to reinvent the wheel on such short notice, they are who they are. It’s an extremely talented football team. They are still a top-10 offense despite changing coordinators.”

.@antwanstaley asked #Jets HC Robert Saleh about the #Bills switching OCs ahead of their matchup & how that affects the gameplan: ‘[Joe] Brady is a very talented young man’ + he wouldn’t get into details about the schematic & play calling alterations they might see from… pic.twitter.com/PsJp0R2kOI — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 15, 2023

Jets Will Have Their Hands Full Against Bills

The Bills have the No. 7 ranked offense in total net yards per game (370.1), No. 7 in passing yards per game (253.6), and they average 26.2 points per game (No. 8 best in the NFL).

Although Buffalo’s Achilles heel this season has been in the turnover department. The Bills have 18 total giveaways this season which is the second most in the league.

Josh Allen is responsible for 14 of those with 11 interceptions and three fumbles. Allen has also delivered some impressive statistics to pair with the bad.

He is fourth in the NFL in passing yards (2,600), is first in passing touchdowns (19), and has the second-best completion percentage in the NFL (70.3).

Despite some of the good this season in terms of numbers and analytics for the Bills offense, something has felt off.

“The [Bills] offense isn’t cohesive, it isn’t flowing, and it just doesn’t look right. It hasn’t looked right,” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter explained on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

"The Bills offense isn't cohesive, it isn't flowing and it just doesn't look right.. It's just looked off and Sean McDermott said that it was his decision to fire Ken Dorsey"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/iSB3f51zc5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 15, 2023

Jets Should Feel Confident on Defense vs. Bills

“That’s the thing there is a little unknown in that regard [Brady taking over for Dorsey],” Saleh said.

Brady is 34 years of age and has been with the Bills since 2022. He started out as a quarterbacks coach and was promoted this week to play caller.

Brady has experience in a variety of offenses from his time at LSU in 2019 and with the Carolina Panthers in the pros from 2020 through 2021.

“He was so young as a coordinator. He’s probably changed a lot since his days in Carolina. It has only been a couple of years but you grow so much and he has been exposed to another scheme,” Saleh said. “I would imagine that he’s going to create an entirely new identity as opposed to what his Carolina stuff looked like.”

.@antwanstaley asked #Jets HC Robert Saleh about the #Bills switching OCs ahead of their matchup & how that affects the gameplan: ‘[Joe] Brady is a very talented young man’ + he wouldn’t get into details about the schematic & play calling alterations they might see from… pic.twitter.com/PsJp0R2kOI — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 15, 2023

At the end of the day, a zebra can’t change its stripes. Brady is taking over the Bills offense days before they’re set to welcome the Jets into their building.

An offense can’t completely change in that short amount of time. However, things like tendencies, level of aggressiveness, and a few splashes are to be expected with a new coordinator.

The Jets have been dominant against 99 percent of the quarterbacks that they have faced this year outside of Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys. Although Josh Allen in particular has had more struggles than almost anyone else.

Will Parkinson posted his cumulative stats against this Jets defense over their last three meetings on X previously Twitter.

“63-for-102, averaging 196 passing yards per game, two touchdowns to five interceptions, and he has been sacked 13 times.”

The Bills are 1-2 in their last three games against the Jets. Parkinson boldly said that “They play Josh Allen tougher than anyone throughout his career.”