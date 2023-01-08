Robert Saleh Sends QB Message After Jets’ Season-Ending Loss to Miami

The New York Jets are prepared for a crazy offseason in 2023.

Head coach Robert Saleh addressed the media following a 9-6 season-ending loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 8.

During the presser, he was asked why does he have so much confidence heading into the 2023 offseason?

“We’ve got a good team. 7-4 wasn’t a mirage. We have a championship-caliber defense, we have a bunch of young guys that are going to get healthy and get back here. We have an O-Line that is going to get healthy and get back here. I know we’ll get the quarterback position right. When all that happens we are going to be in that same situation and it’s going to be about finishing.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh sent a very clear message during his post-game presser when asked about his confidence heading into the offseason, ‘I know we’ll get the quarterback position right’ 👀: 🎥 @nyjets @antwanstaley #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/zTaOVXoBIk — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 8, 2023

Jets Are a Quarterback Away From Being Taken Seriously

The Jets finished the season 7-10, on a six-game losing streak, and losing 8 of their last 10.

There are a lot of reasons for that epic collapse but perhaps the most important of which was the turnstile at the quarterback position.

Gang Green due to performance, injuries, and some off-the-field issues were forced to start three different quarterback this season and play four of them.

That volatility at the game’s most important position derailed any hope of ending an 11, now 12-year playoff drought.

Saleh’s quarterback comments made some waves on social media. Later in the presser, he was asked for clarity on the “getting the quarterback position right” comment.

“Getting the people that are here better. Just evaluating it and like I said it’s all hands on deck. You know we have a free agent in Mike White, we have a free agent in Joe Flacco, and we’ve got to talk to them. We have a young kid in Zach Wilson that we’re committed to. Right now it’s about taking care of our quarterbacks in-house and then seeing how we can find ways to get better.”

Robert Saleh Appears Ready to Make Changes to Jets QB Room

Saleh coming out and publicly saying I know we’ll get the quarterback position right sure doesn’t sound like a guy who is thinking about running it back.

Flacco is a free agent at 37 years of age (who will be 38 by the start of the 2023 season) and he looked disinterested in doing his job on the sideline and in the games.

White had a chance to make some noise at the end of the season but he got hurt and floundered. The Jets would be insane to put all their eggs in his basket as the starter heading into 2023.

That leaves us with the only quarterback under contract next season in the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The Jets coaching staff said he needs a full reset this offseason and he would’ve benefited by sitting behind a veteran when he came into the league.

Perhaps that is a hint at their 2023 quarterback plans.

The Jets expect to be uber-aggressive in the quarterback market this offseason to secure an upgrade. If they’re successful in their mission, perhaps Wilson can learn from the bench and develop slowly behind the scenes instead of in the spotlight.