Jets’ Robert Saleh Calls out Browns Superstar Myles Garrett

The New York Jets will be seeking their first win of the 2022 campaign on the road in Cleveland.

While the opposing quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, likely won’t strike fear into the hearts of the Jets, the Browns’ superstar pass rusher sure will.

Ahead of the game head coach Robert Saleh decided to single out Myles Garrett to let him know they are coming.

Got Full Attention, Hopefully That Is Enough

On Wednesday, September 14 Saleh was asked about the Browns defense he will be playing in Week 2:

“It’s going to be a tremendous challenge and it looks like Myles is on a mission. He looked dirty, dirty last week. I’m not going to get into the gameplan stuff but he definitely has everyone’s attention.”

Garrett better command the entire Jets defense’s attention because they are going to need it.

The former No. 1 overall pick has been an instant star since coming into the league back in 2017. He is in the middle of his sixth professional season and it’s already off to a fast start after notching two sacks in the season opener:

60.5 career sacks

118 quarterback hits

12 forced fumbles

The former Texas A&M star is a freak of nature and is helped by a chiseled 6-foot-4, 272-pound physique.

Saleh also commended the talented Browns pass rusher on his beach bod when he spoke to the media on Friday, September 16:

“Well I was joking, not joking because it’s half-true that the good lord was on his A-game when he built Myles. He doesn’t have a flaw [in] his game, he’s big, and he has everything. When he turns it on, he is impossible to block.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh gushed about #Browns EDGE Myles Garrett (@Flash_Garrett) ahead of #NYJvsCLE, ‘the good lord was on his A game when he built Myles’ 🤣 + ‘he doesn’t have a flaw to his game’ + ‘when he turns it on, he is impossible to block’ 😳: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight @Browns pic.twitter.com/1G2WVGmfOX — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 16, 2022

Key to the Jets vs. Browns Game

The game of football is super complex, so it’s probably unfair to say this but the game will be decided in the trenches.

If the Jets can have some type of plan for Garrett, they have a chance. You can’t stop him, he is simply too good. Garrett has had four straight double-digit sack seasons and is on pace for a fifth straight just a week in.

The game plan will have to be built around getting the ball out of Joe Flacco’s hands very quickly.

Although that’ll have to be balanced by a healthy commitment to the running game particularly on the inside through the A and B gap in the defense. Cleveland is strong on the EDGE but less so on the interior.

Gang Green seemed to have a ton of success on the ground in the first half and inexplicably they went away from it as the game progressed.

For the Jets to have a good showing they will have to possess a stronger conviction to pound the rock. Not only will that control the pace of the game, but it will provide a nice floor for this offense.

Plus if you are running the football it’s a lot harder to get sacked and put on your back. When you re-watch the Baltimore Ravens season opener, anytime the Jets got pressure their entire drive folded.

Flacco at this stage and well any stage of his career had poor mobility. That was highlighted last week and they need to adapt the offense to who is playing quarterback.

When Zach Wilson inevitably returns at some point this season, the offense can open back up, but until then they need to call an audible at the line of scrimmage.

