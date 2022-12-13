Robert Saleh Sounds off on Jets’ Playoff Hopes After Bills Loss

The New York Jets are currently on the outside looking in if the playoffs started today.

With Gang Green losing 20-12 to the Buffalo Bills, the team has dropped to 7-6 on the season and sits at No. 9 in the AFC postseason standings.

However, on The Michael Kay Show, head coach Robert Saleh sounded off on the team’s playoff chances on Monday, December 12.

Saleh was asked who was he rooting for on Sunday Night Football between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I’ll be honest it doesn’t matter yet, I’m not rooting I’m really not. It didn’t matter if either one of them lost because at the end of the day we still control our own destiny. So if we just take care of our stuff, focus on us, and find ways to win these games then it doesn’t matter what happens because we’ll be in.

The only time it is worth rooting for another team is when you need help. Otherwise just focus on what you need to take care of, don’t rely on other people to do your job. Do your job, take care of what you have to take care of, and the rest will fall into place.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said he isn’t ‘rooting’ for anyone to help out NYJ in playoff chase, ‘we control our own destiny’ + if we take care of business ‘then it doesn’t matter what happens, we’ll be in’ + ‘don’t rely on other people to do your job’ 😳: 🎙 @TMKSESPN #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/tikJP06qhw — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 13, 2022

Everything Is in Front of the Jets in 2022

The Jets have no one to blame but themselves for where they currently sit.

Gang Green has lost three of their last four games. Or four of their last six, whichever you prefer.

All four losses during that span of time were by just a single score, which indicates that this team can go “toe-to-toe” against anyone as Saleh said during his December 12 Monday media availability.

However, at the end of the day, the Jets need to find ways to win games. If they can’t handle their own business it doesn’t matter what anyone else does because they will be out of the playoffs.

Up next are four opportunities to punch your own ticket to the dance:

vs Detroit Lions (6-7)

vs Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)

at Seattle Seahawks (7-6)

at Miami Dolphins (8-5)

According to the current ESPN FPI (football power index) analytics, the Jets are only favored in one of the remaining four contests.

Gang Green has a 54.5 percent chance to beat Detroit, but in the other three games they are fighting from behind:

vs Jaguars (49.1 percent chance)

at Seahawks (38.3 percent chance)

at Dolphins (33.7 percent chance)

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.