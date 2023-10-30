Robert Saleh Fires off 6-Word Message on Jets OL Trade Rumors

Robert Saleh shared a very blunt response to the trade rumors around the New York Jets about potentially acquiring some offensive linemen ahead of the Tuesday, October 31 trade deadline.

“No one is trading offensive linemen,” Saleh explained to the media on Monday, October 30.

“They [offensive linemen] are so scarce throughout the league. There have been so many injuries throughout the league with regards to O-Line. There are some really really good players that are available that we can get in here for a workout.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh was asked if he’s hopeful that the team can add some offensive line reinforcements ahead of the #NFL trade deadline? ‘You’d like reinforcements but no one is trading offensive linemen’ 😭 said depth is scarce around the league & other teams have had… pic.twitter.com/HVcs6ay5xX — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 30, 2023

Jets Devastated by 2 New OL Injuries After Giants Game

Saleh revealed some brutal injury news when speaking to the media for his weekly press conference on Monday, October 30.

“Connor McGovern is dealing with his knee, he’s going to go to IR. He does have a chance to return. Wes Schweitzer is dealing with a calf; he’s also going to go to IR with a chance to return later in the season.”

That means at a minimum McGovern and Schweitzer will miss a minimum of four games, but it could be even longer.

The next four games for the Jets are as follows:

Week 9: versus Los Angeles Chargers

Week 10: at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 11: at Buffalo Bills

Week 12: versus Miami Dolphins

Both players will be eligible to return for the Week 13 home contest against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 3.

Desperate Times Call for Desperate Measures

The Jets may have won the battle for New York against the Giants in Week 8, but they might have lost the war.

In the movie “Avengers: Infinity War”, Thanos successfully kills Gamora for the Soul Stone and is transported to a different land. He contemplates everything that just happened and meets with a younger Gamora who asks him, “what did it cost?” He responds, “everything.”

That is sort of the feeling on 1 Jets Drive following the 13-10 win improving the teams overall record to 4-3. While at the same time contemplating the harsh reality that they just lost two more starting offensive linemen in the process.

McGovern was the starting center and Schweitzer was the starting right guard. McGovern was injured first, which forced the Jets to kick Schweitzer inside to center. When he got hurt, the Jets then had to pivot to a third different center within the same game. Hardly ideal.

Worse yet is the barren wasteland that is often referred to as the NFL trade deadline. There are plenty of talented players that are up for grabs, but sadly very few to none play on the offensive line.

That leaves a very desperate Jets team with little to no place to turn. Gang Green has to hope for some better health news in house on some guys that are still recovering from their own injuries. If that doesn’t pan out, then the team will have to turn towards unrestricted free agency to attempt to fill some of the voids in the trenches.

The Jets are in a very bad place right now and there aren’t any obvious solutions to their struggles.