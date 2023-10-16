Robert Saleh Fires off 3-Word Message After Jets Win vs. Eagles

The New York Jets upset the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 in Week 6 taking down the last undefeated team in the NFL.

After the game, head coach Robert Saleh delivered a three-word message about the result, “Any given Sunday.”

“I’ll put Tony Oden up there with everybody in terms of his ability to coach and get people where they need to be,” Saleh told the media on Sunday October 15.

“There is no fear. I’ve always said, you go tell a backup that he’s a backup and that he doesn’t deserve to be a starter. Kudos to that group, like I said, four out of our six corners were out this week. Even at the end, Michael Carter [II] missed a lot of time in the fourth quarter and still the guys piecing it together and managing to put together a great game.”

.@Connor_J_Hughes asked #Jets HC Robert Saleh if he would’ve told him his defense would hold the #Eagles to 14 points w/o @iamSauceGardner & Jalen Hurts would turn it over 3 times what would his response be? ‘Any given Sunday’ 😤 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/yt1soGRWgx — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 16, 2023

Jets Pulled off the Impossible During Eagles Upset

With the Jets having all of their cornerbacks at the beginning of the week they opened as a touchdown underdog at home to the Eagles.

However, as the week progressed it became clear that Gang Green wouldn’t be operating at full strength heading into this Week 6 matchup.

By the start of the game, the Jets were missing four of their top six cornerbacks on the roster. Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed missed the game because of a concussion and Brandin Echols was out due to a hamstring issue.

Before the game, Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich compared the Eagles offense to the Madden video game series. When asked about the Philadelphia passing game he simply said, “Goodness gracious.”

.@eallenjets asked #Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich about the #Eagles offense, ‘it feels like @EAMaddenNFL’ 🤣 said you can tell their offensive coaches have fun putting those gameplans together + ‘the passing game? Goodness gracious’ 😳 🎥 @nyjets #FlyEaglesFly #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/Mnio3EPK6X — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 15, 2023

Despite not operating with a full deck of cards, the Jets were able to contain one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.

Saleh referenced the first six weeks of the season for the Jets as a “gauntlet” of quarterbacks. He admitted that his team didn’t earn wins against all of those opponents, but he emphatically stated that his defense, “Embarrassed all of them.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said through the first 6 weeks they’ve played a gauntlet of quarterbacks, ‘we haven’t gotten all wins but we’ve embarrassed all of them’ 😳😤 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #FlyEaglesFly #PHIvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/eczqmuPlWC — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 15, 2023

That comment is mostly true. The likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and even Jalen Hurts all looked ordinary against this Jets defense.

The only quarterback that had his way with the Jets defense was Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott. He finished with an 82 percent completion percentage, didn’t throw a pick, and had a 112.2 quarterback rating.

However, based on the first six games of the season he was more so an outlier than a trend when compared to all of the other quarterbacks the Jets faced.

Jets Beat Eagles Without Perfect Performance

The Jets are a combined 1-for-9 in the red zone over the last two weeks. It was a 0-for-8 drought in a row prior to Gang Green punching in the eight-yard touchdown from Breece Hall to take the lead with 1:46 remaining in the game.

The Jets didn’t pitch a perfect game by any means, they were down several key players, and despite all of that they took out one of the best teams in the league.

The green and white now sit at 3-3 heading into the bye week. Somehow, they are right in the thick of everything despite suffering so many crippling injuries to some of their best players.

That is a major credit to this coaching staff for getting the replacements ready and managing the locker room through some very turbulent waters.