Jets Named Landing Spot for Super Bowl Champion, 6-Foot-8 Big Man

The New York Jets could look to a rival to fill a void during the 2024 offseason.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report listed six “underrated” NFL players that could secure the bag on the open market next March. One of those names he dropped was New England Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown.

The Jets were named one of three potential landing spots for the behemoth 6-foot-8 sized hog molly along with the Dallas Cowboys and Patriots.

“The Patriots should be interested in re-signing him, but that’s getting more expensive by the week,” Ballentine explained. “The New York Jets should be willing to do whatever it takes to improve their pass protection, while the Dallas Cowboys could pivot from Tyron Smith to Brown.”

Brown Would Bring Some Massive Protection for Aaron Rodgers

Brown is 30 years of age, and he will turn 31 ahead of the 2024 season next year. He is in the last year of his $13 million contract and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The former Florida product has had an up-and-down career in the NFL, but he is playing some of his best ball this season.

Pro Football Focus has him graded as the second-best offensive tackle in football. Through the first four weeks of the season, he has earned an 84.2 overall, 82.3 pass block, and an 83.0 run block, per PFF.

Brown is in the midst of season No. 9, 2024 would be his No. 10 season of his career. During that span of time, he has appeared in 92 games and has made 88 starts.

At 6-foot-8 he is the second tallest player in the National Football League. Brown also weighs in at 370 pounds, per the Patriots official online roster. Brown is also among the heaviest players to ever play in the NFL, per Clutch Points.

Jets Could Benefit From the Rare Double-Dip Strategy

Obviously, the Jets could use Brown’s services because he is a really talented football player that is playing at an elite level at a premium position.

However, there could be an ulterior motive to sign him next offseason. By taking away a piece from the Patriots and adding him to the Jets roster, you could in theory hit two birds with one stone. New England gets weaker, and the Jets get stronger with the same maneuver.

The Jets offensive tackle position is very murky as we look ahead to 2024. The starting OT tandem to start the 2023 season was Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown.

Becton is in the middle of a contract year and Brown is also in a contract year and is closer to the end of his NFL journey than the beginning. Brown turned 38 years of age ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Heading into Week 5, the Jets new tackle tandem is Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker. AVT is the artist formerly known as offensive guard, but the team is strongly considering moving him to offensive tackle permanently.

There’s a lot of moving pieces and it’s hard to project things this many months away, but Brown would be an intriguing addition to the offensive line room considering his size and abilities.