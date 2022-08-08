Robert Saleh Provides Update on Mekhi Becton Jets Camp Injury

During Monday’s practice on August 8, New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton went down in a heap.

According to multiple reports, the injury appeared serious as Becton was helped off of the field by a group of trainers.

A #Jets fan captured some video of OT Mekhi Becton getting injured on the second play of team drills. Just absolutely horrific news & I'll be praying for the big guy: #TakeFlight #JetsCamp (h/t @jojoliotta)pic.twitter.com/E0hmEXrQX3 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 8, 2022

After practice concluded Gang Green head coach Robert Saleh stepped to the podium and seemed to provide some optimism.

Some Good News

Despite what appeared to be another gruesome injury to the surgically repaired knee of Becton on Monday, Saleh had some encouraging updates after practice:

“He is being evaluated and the only thing I got is that [the knee] is stable. Everything seems fine preliminarily, obviously, we are just going to get it checked for precautionary reasons. As of now, it doesn’t seem like it’s a big deal. Knock on wood hopefully that stays the case.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh had good news to share on OT Mekhi Becton, the knee is ‘stable & it seems fine preliminarily’ + ‘as of now it doesn’t seem like a big deal’ + will be ‘evaluated’: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/Py6W86l7B0 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 8, 2022

At the end of his presser, Saleh was asked one final question by Connor Hughes of SNY comparing last year’s Becton injury to this one. Hughes said that it seemed like the initial reports were good then their big man never played another snap in 2021, is this time different?

“I think it’s different because we knew what it was and we knew there were no tears or anything. It wasn’t where it was going to need surgery, I think we are … (stops himself), again you guys know me I’m an optimistic Oliver, but I think he’s going to be fine.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh says this Mekhi Becton injury is different from last year + Saleh called himself ‘optimistic Oliver’ before saying ‘I think he’s going to be fine’ 🙏🏾: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/x5NBCwo90q — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 8, 2022

Now What?

Even if Becton is okay, what does that mean for the Jets’ offensive tackle depth?

Saleh did provide an injury update on Conor McDermott. The big man suffered an ankle injury during the team’s annual green-and-white scrimmage and it didn’t look good.

He said that McDermott suffered a “low ankle sprain” but will miss a “week or two.”

Conor McDermott has a low ankle sprain. “It will be a week or two.” #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 8, 2022

However, McDermott didn’t exactly light the world on fire when he was called upon during practice. One person that was there watching camp described him to me as a “turnstile” with how often he was getting beat by the Jets defensive line.

Although despite the jokes and what seems to be a lack of depth in the trenches, Saleh defended the group vehemently at the press conference.

“We do really like our backup situation. I know McDermott is hurt but he will be back. He started games for us and Chuma Edoga has started games for us. We do have faith in our backup offensive linemen. Any time you get hurt you test your depth and it does become scary waters. At the same time that is why we put in so much work and do our best to prepare these guys to take those spots.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh didn’t agree w/ @Connor_J_Hughes that the Mekhi Becton injury ‘underscores’ the need to add a proven OT, ‘we do have faith in our backup offensive linemen’ + ‘this doesn’t create panic at all in my mind’: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/bQvO92LB5Z — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 8, 2022

Hughes suggested that the Becton injury, whether serious or not, seems to underscore a need for the Jets to go pursue a proven offensive tackle.

Saleh shut that down saying he has a belief in his guys and that Brown would be nice but referenced him as a luxury with how good he is.

While the coach is optimistic about Becton we’ll have to wait and see what the additional testing reveals. Although right now we have a very encouraging update on a forgettable day at practice for the Jets.

