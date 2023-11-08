Robert Saleh’s Confusing Answer Sparks Jets QB Conspiracy Theory

I’m sorry what?

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was left seemingly searching for answers when asked a very direct question about why not try veteran backup Trevor Siemian instead of Zach Wilson.

“No, I got you. No, it’s uhm, again, fair question. Again, it’s you know like I said he… he… I don’t know. You got me, I’m going to plead the fifth on all this one in terms of just, I kind of explained it [in a prior answer] respectfully obviously but they’re valid questions. I know from a passionate fan, from fans who are passionate, all having the same questions I respect it greatly. But I gotta look at it from a global standpoint and just see where we are and look at the all-22 the best that I can and make the decisions that are best as possible so,” Saleh tried to explain during an appearance on “The Michael Kay Show.”

Oh wow…@RealMichaelKay asked #Jets HC Robert Saleh straight up why not give Trevor Siemian a try over Zach Wilson at QB? Saleh paused, seemed flustered, tried to answer then said, ‘I don’t know… you got me I’m going to plead the 5th on all this one’ 😳 ‘they’re valid… pic.twitter.com/dJDqxMI2n7 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 7, 2023

Who Is Calling the Shots for the Jets Starting QB Decision?

After Saleh got off the air for his weekly radio hit, one of the hosts, Don La Greca said he has an idea of what really happened during the interview.

“That was a man [Saleh] trying to answer a question that is for somebody else. I feel like somebody is telling him you got to leave [Zach] Wilson in. I don’t know if it’s Woody [Johnson], I don’t know if it’s Joe Douglas, but his ass [Saleh’s] is on the line because he will lose his job before Joe Douglas does,” La Greca explained on Tuesday, November 7.

“He’s not in any kind of position to bench somebody if the rest of the organization is against it. I believe in his heart he would make the change in a second, I don’t believe he is allowed to. I haven’t heard that from anybody, I just get a sense from hearing him and seeing how he has handled it in the past with his job on the line. It feels like it’s not his call.”

ICYMI on @TMKSESPN:@DonLagreca has a theory as to why Robert Saleh was so hesitant in his answers about Zach Wilson and not changing QBs. LISTEN HERE ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ZglCmdbHdy — 98.7FM ESPN New York (@ESPNNY98_7FM) November 7, 2023

When speaking to the media prior to his radio interview, Saleh seemed open to a potential quarterback change if Wilson was the only problem. However, he believes it’s a “collective issue” not solely on Zach.

Saleh said “it’s lazy” to just blame Wilson for everything. He instead pointed to the penalties, drops, and even some of the play calls as other reasons the Jets lost the game to the LA Chargers in Week 9.

Saleh’s Call on QB Plan Suggests No Change Is Coming

Right now, the Jets only have two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, Wilson and Tim Boyle. They also have Trevor Siemian on the practice squad.

Saleh was asked if he would consider elevating Siemian this week for the Week 10 Las Vegas Raiders game and he bluntly responded, “no, not at this time.”

Although Rich Cimini posted on X previously Twitter, that despite Saleh saying that on Tuesday he can still change his mind. If the Jets were going to promote Siemian from the practice squad, “They wouldn’t have to make that move until Saturday. Things can change.”

Asked if he's considering bringing up Trevor Siemian to the active roster, Saleh said, "Not at this time." They wouldn't have to make that move until Saturday. Things can change. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 7, 2023

Barring a last-second change, it appears Wilson will once again get the call as QB1 for a pivotal AFC conference matchup against the Raiders on Sunday Night Football.