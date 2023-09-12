Go Ad-Free
Boy Green Daily: Robert Saleh Sends Blunt Message to Jets QB1 Zach Wilson

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we debate whether Robert Saleh is making the right decision sticking with Zach Wilson as QB1 for the New York Jets. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Italy Jet. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Social Post of the Day

Inside the NFL shared a new camera angle from the fabulous Xavier Gipson walk off punt return touchdown to beat the Bills in Week 1 on Monday Night Football.

Social Media Poll of the Day

Are the Jets making the right choice?

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!

Paul A. Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he is also the official PA voice of the Syracuse Strong Football Club and co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul A. Esden Jr.

