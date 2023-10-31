Jets Sign 2-Time Pro Bowl OL to Protect QB Zach Wilson: Report

The New York Jets have brought in some much-needed reinforcements on the offensive line.

Adam Schefter of ESPN was first to share the news on X previously Twitter that Gang Green signed veteran Rodger Saffold “to their practice squad with the intent to promote him to their active roster.”

An OL move in NY: Jets bolstered their offensive line, signing two-time Pro-Bowl guard Rodger Saffold III to their practice squad with the intent to promote him to their active roster, per source. Saffold last played with Buffalo in 2022. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2023

The Jets a short while later confirmed the news via their social media portals on Tuesday, October 31.

Saffold Adds Some Proven Experience to Jets O-Line

The 35-year-old most recently was with the Buffalo Bills during the 2022 season. Now that he has joined the Jets, Saffold will be entering year No. 14 at the NFL level.

Saffold has earned two Pro Bowl nominations during his playing career [over the last two seasons] and once was voted a second-team All-Pro.

The former Indiana product has appeared in 176 games and has made 173 starts. He has experience at both guard and offensive tackle.

One of his best traits is his durability. Since the 2016 season, Saffold has appeared and started in at least 15 games each of those years. That streak will come to an end in 2023 because he will be joining the Jets ahead of Week 9. There are only 17 games across 18 weeks during the NFL’s regular season.

Jets GM Joe Douglas was asked about the addition at his mid-season presser following the NFL trade deadline.

“Yeah, obviously Rodger is an experienced guy. He has played a lot of games. Tough, smart, [and] he knows Keith Carter well from being with him in Tennessee. He is the exact type of person, competitor, mental makeup, toughness that we are looking for to add to the group. Think he’s going to be a really good acquisition for us.”

GM Joe Douglas on the practice squad signing of veteran OL Rodger Saffold. pic.twitter.com/EGjYvxs2GM — New York Jets (Thomas Morstead Fan Account) (@nyjets) October 31, 2023

Jets Announce a Flurry of Roster Moves Heading Into Week 9

The Jets officially moved three injured players from the New York Giants game to injured reserve on Tuesday, October 31.

A pair of offensive linemen in Connor McGovern and Wes Schweitzer are out for a minimum of four games, but defensive tackle Al Woods is done for the season with a torn Achilles.

In corresponding moves, the Jets have added defensive lineman Tanzel Smart and offensive lineman Dennis Kelly to the active roster.

The green and white immediately replaced the openings on the team’s practice squad with a pair of additions. Gang Green signed defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes and made the aforementioned addition of Saffold.

Jets roster moves: – Placed OL Connor McGovern, OL Wes Schweitzer and DT Al Woods on IR.

– Signed DL Tanzel Smart and OL Dennis Kelly to the active roster.

– Signed DL Jalyn Holmes and OL Rodger Saffold to the practice squad. — New York Jets (Thomas Morstead Fan Account) (@nyjets) October 31, 2023

The Jets decided to stand pat at the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday, October 31. Instead of acquiring a ton of talent outside of the building, the hope is that some injured players will rejoin the squad sooner rather than later.

If the Jets can get some of those kinds of players back that should help fill some of the gaps in the starting lineup. Gang Green has had some brutal season ending injuries on a few different players, but there are several that could return a little later in the season.

Instead of panicking and potentially overpaying for mediocre talent in a trade, the Jets opted to stand pat.