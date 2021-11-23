Rex Ryan Does Full 180 on Jets’ Robert Saleh After Private Phone Call

One week Rex Ryan didn’t want to be compared to New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and then another they’re best buds.

So is life in the National Football League where things are constantly in a state of flux.

The former Jets head coach called out Saleh for his team’s lack of heart, questioned his defensive prowess, and openly questioned the direction of the franchise in a scathing interview.

Saleh responded when asked about the comments and said if the issues were so personal to Ryan “he knows where to find me”, seemingly stoking the flames of the future cage match.

Now after all that hatred, there was nothing but love over the weekend.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

The Apology Tour Was in Full Effect





Play



Rex Ryan has high hopes for the future of the New York Jets | NFL Countdown On Sunday NFL Countdown, Rex Ryan talks about a hopeful phone call he had with New York Jets' head coach Robert Saleh earlier this week. #ESPN #NFL ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN… 2021-11-21T17:24:51Z

After all that hoopla back and forth, Rex Ryan cleared the air on Sunday NFL Countdown saying the two hashed it out:

“I have to tell y’all something, I was blown away by the guy. Saleh was super smart and he has a direction for this football team. I’m telling you Jets fans, the more I talked to him the more impressed I was with him. I have now become a fan of his. Taking my call speaks volumes about him. We put all that stuff behind us. I think they got the hire right.”

Good to hear Rex Ryan and Robert Saleh talked it out. pic.twitter.com/OvLSBOcEXR — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 21, 2021

That was the fastest backpedal I’ve seen since Ryan was coaching the defensive backs with the Jets. It was a complete 180 turnaround from his initial comments.

I will say this, Ryan’s job in the media is to be loud, bold, and interesting. That is why he gets paid so much money. Saleh’s job is to coach this football team and try to win as many games as possible.

It is great to hear that the two were able to clear the air and they’re now clearly on the same page.

So You’re Saying There’s a Plan?





Play



Video Video related to rex ryan does full 180 on jets’ robert saleh after private phone call 2021-11-22T22:27:23-05:00

On Monday afternoon after the sting of another loss dissipated, Saleh was asked about the latest comments from Ryan and he revealed a tad bit more info:

“I’ll keep that conversation between us private, but I can see why so many people speak glowingly of him. Ryan actually has a really good heart and it was good to have that conversation. It was already behind me in the beginning, but kudos to him for showing his character.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said it was good to have a conversation w/ Rex Ryan, he’ll keep most of it private, but said ‘he has a really good heart’ + added kudos to Rex for reaching out: #TakeFlight #NYJvsHOU #NFL pic.twitter.com/8m7wTEj8Ka — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 22, 2021

Ryan is the last spitting image of the golden era for the Jets when they went to back-to-back AFC Championship games. That is also the last time the green and white were in the playoffs.

Everyone wants them to get back to it and there is a lot of positivity and optimism that Saleh is the right guy to get them there.

Saleh also had another viral moment during his Monday presser when he talked about that plan. He took a shot at some of the previous regimes, gave a backhanded compliment to Jets fans, and ruffled some feathers in the process:

“I respect the heck out of the urgency from Jets fans but in fairness, this is the first time this fanbase has actually experienced something like this. Usually, it has been a quick fix, followed by a scramble, this is an actual plan. While frustrating today, it is going to be awesome when it gets flipped.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh says he respects urgency from fans to win now but said in fairness ‘this is the first time this fan base is actually experiencing something like this’ adds usually it was a quick fix followed by a scramble, what we are doing ‘is an actual plan’: #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/Mo9mhrUfE4 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 22, 2021

After hearing that I’m not sure whether to feel insulted or inspired or perhaps a little bit of both but I digress.

For a fan base that hasn’t tasted the postseason for what is likely to be 11 straight seasons, you can understand the mounting frustration.

On the other side of the coin, clearly, Saleh isn’t responsible for all that ineptitude, but he is trying to maintain the best interest of the franchise. Ultimately the proof will be in the pudding, if you win games it won’t matter, if you’re unable to, soon enough he’ll be out of a job.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!

READ NEXT: Insider Predicts Jets Rookie ‘Doesn’t Have Much Longer’ on Roster