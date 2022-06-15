Jets’ Robert Saleh Makes Eyebrow Raising Mekhi Becton Comments

On Wednesday, June 15, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh met with the media ahead of practice.
While he answered a lot of questions during his 16-plus minutes of availability, the crux of the presser centered around offensive tackle Mekhi Becton.
The former No. 11 overall pick reported to mandatory minicamp on Monday for a pre-camp physical. This is the first time Becton has been at the team facilities since the 2021 season ended.
Well That Is Interesting
The first seven questions of Saleh’s presser on Wednesday were Becton-related. He was peppered with questions like how does he look? What shape is he in? When will he be ready? How important is he to the team?
The coach said his offensive tackle “looks good” and he is happy that he is here with the team. Saleh did not answer questions about whether Becton is in shape or if he met the weight number the team was hoping for.
He does expect Becton to be ready to practice when training camp rolls around in late July.
Although it wasn’t necessarily about what Saleh said that raised eyebrows on social media, but more so what he didn’t say.
Connor Hughes of The Athletic said Saleh’s refusal to talk about his weight suggests that Becton isn’t where the team wants him at.
Brian Costello of the New York Post came to a similar conclusion saying both Zach Wilson and Denzel Mims were praised earlier in the offseason for their physiques yet Becton is off-limits?
Hughes adds one more drop-the-mic moment on Twitter saying if Becton was in crazy good shape the Jets wouldn’t shut up about it. They’d be screaming it from the rooftops which would’ve certainly quieted all the noise outside the building, yet Gang Green didn’t do it.
You Can Certainly Connect the Dots
This was an opportunity for Saleh to quiet the noise heading into the lull of the offseason, but instead, he may have simply stoked the flames.
Although even if the Jets came out and said Becton was in phenomenal shape this would only be a band-aid on a larger issue.
This is a results-oriented business and at the end of the day, nothing will be truly answered until Week 1 versus the Baltimore Ravens.
DJ Bien-Aime, who covers the Jets for the New York Daily News, said as much on Twitter.
They say actions speak louder than words and that is the case for Becton and the Jets.
During free agency, the green and white had multiple opportunities to add a star at offensive tackle. They could’ve done so in free agency or even during the 2022 NFL draft.
With the No. 4 overall pick, every single offensive tackle was still available and yet the Jets bypassed them all. Despite the noise on the outside for weeks that they loved players like Ikem Ekwonu, they said no thanks.
If the Jets were concerned about Becton staying healthy they would’ve signed someone or drafted a replacement. They didn’t do either of those things.
Gang Green gave Becton a massive vote of confidence with their actions and we’ll see if that will be rewarded with a phenomenal season or more of the same in 2022. We’ll have to wait to find out.
