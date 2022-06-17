New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was known for his animated gestures on the sideline while with the San Francisco 49ers.

During his time with Gang Green, there have been fewer of those moments. Although as we saw in a recent viral clip, Saleh can still rev up the engine when he sees fit.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A Massive Statement

Play

Video Video related to jets’ robert saleh sounds off: ‘that s*** f****** ends’ 2022-06-17T08:22:29-04:00

On Thursday, June 16 the Jets officially released ‘Flight 2022’ a five-episode docu-series giving fans a unique behind-the-scenes perspective from the team facilities over the last several months.

In the waning minutes of the final episode, the cameras took us inside the Jets conference room as coach Saleh addressed the team ahead of OTAs.

The 43-year-old coach ended the meeting by talking about closing the gap in the AFC East and shared some damning statistical figures with some colorful language:

“We have a gap to close and here is the real stat for you, we have 12 consecutive division game losses. We have been outscored by our opponent 358 to 158, that is 16.6 per game. We have a gap to close and showing up is the first step. How we grow and how we close that gap is going to depend on every person in this room including myself, you feel me on that? That is real, 12 losses. That shit fucking ends this year.”

To kick off the #Jets offseason programs, HC Robert Saleh talked about closing the gap in the AFC East, ‘we have 12 consecutive division game losses, we have been outscored 358-158, 12 losses that s*** f****** ends this year’ 😳: 🎥 @nyjets #Flight2022 #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/7lwcRAwr4u — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 17, 2022

The Jets haven’t won the AFC East since 2002 and they haven’t had an above .500 record inside the division since 2010 (4-2).

Since 2004 Gang Green has only finished with a .500 or better record inside the division in 7 out of 18 possible attempts.

You Have to Take Care of Your Business

Play

Video Video related to jets’ robert saleh sounds off: ‘that s*** f****** ends’ 2022-06-17T08:22:29-04:00

Now Saleh isn’t responsible for all of those losses, he just completed his first season at the helm in 2021.

However, if this team has visions of grandeur the only way they can hope to accomplish those lofty goals is by taking care of their business.

If the Jets can’t beat the teams inside their division, then they have no hope of beating any of the teams outside of it.

When you take a gander at the upcoming 2022 schedule, the six divisional games are separated by a very interesting Mendoza line.

Their first three divisional contests are all on their home turf:

Week 5 versus the Miami Dolphins

Week 8 versus the New England Patriots

Week 9 versus the Buffalo Bills

While the final three will all come on the road:

Week 11 at Foxboro (Pats)

Week 14 at Highmark Stadium (Bills)

Week 18 at Hard Rock Stadium (Dolphins)

Those first three are the ones that every Jets fan and member of the team should be circling on the calendar. Those will be the true tests on the schedule to see where this team is at and how far they have come from their recent failures.

If they can win and show some chutzpah, the optimism meter will start to go off the charts for what this team can accomplish this season. However, if they fail and it ends up being the same ole Jets, then it’ll be another tough year.

That is an oversimplification of a complicated game of football, but that is the best way to simplify things heading into 2022.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Former College QB Is ‘Unquestionably the Star’ of Jets Minicamp: Insider