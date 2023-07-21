Ex-Jets RB Signs With Giants, Helping Replace Saquon Barkley

A former New York Jets running back is tasked with filling in some pretty big shoes at his next NFL destination.

Big Blue announced on Twitter that they had signed veteran running back James Robinson ahead of training camp.

Saquon Barkley has refused to sign his franchise tag tender for $10 million so far this offseason. During a recent appearance on “The Money Matters Podcast,” he openly discussed the possibility of sitting out the entire length of the 2023 season

“My leverage is I could say, ‘F— you’ to the Giants, I could say, ‘F— you to my teammates,” Barkley told the podcast, which published the July 11 interview on Monday via ESPN. “And be like, ‘You want me to show you my worth? You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won’t show up. I won’t play a down.’ And that’s a play I could use.”

Barkley has skipped all of the voluntary offseason workouts and plans to skip out on training camp.

Robinson Didn’t Deliver for Jets in 2022

After Breece Hall went down with a torn ACL in Week 7, general manager Joe Douglas immediately went to work weighing his options.

Douglas called around the league gauging the running back market and ultimately settled on a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

New York sent a conditional sixth-round pick in 2023 in exchange for Robinson.

The promising running back was tasked with helping to replace Hall but didn’t live up to the billing.

Robinson did score a touchdown in the Jets’ biggest win of the season versus the Buffalo Bills. However, that would prove to be the lone highlight of his brief tenure with the team.

Robinson ended up only appearing in four games and rushed for 85 total yards. The former Illinois State product clashed with the coaching staff and was a healthy scratch down the stretch.

This offseason he signed a two-year deal with the New England Patriots on March 17, but he only lasted 2.5 months before he got released.

Now a month and a half later he is getting another whack at the proverbial pinata with the Giants.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reacted to the signing by saying, “The Giants didn’t watch many Jets games last year apparently.”

Other Random Jets News

Continuing the string of random Jets news to hit the feed, Complex, a site dedicated to sports and pop culture news recently ranked all 32 NFL team Twitter accounts.

Complex said they based their annual rankings on “feedback from experts in the industry.”

The Jets were ranked the second-best Twitter account in the NFL only behind the Los Angeles Chargers.

Over the last five years, the Chargers have earned three No. 1 rankings and a runner-up finish in 2020 from Complex.

The Jets enjoyed one of the largest leaps on the list. Last year they were ranked No. 18 and this year they placed No. 2.

“Shout out to the New York social teams. They’ve taken their game to the next level. The Jets had a strong case for the No. 1 spot this season and with Aaron Rodgers’ arrival, they could end up being No. 1 next year.”

Back in February, the Jets brought me into their team facilities to film a documentary based on the Twitter personalities that make up “Jets Twitter.”

