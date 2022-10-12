Jets Warn Sauce Gardner Ahead of Aaron Rodgers, Packers Matchup

On Sunday the New York Jets will face the best quarterback they have played all season.

Aaron Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and a 10-time Pro Bowler to name just a few of his accolades. That will present a unique challenge for this defense and namely a talented rookie looking to make a name for himself.

Robert Saleh Issues Strong Warning to Jets Rookie Ahmad Gardner

While the Packers don’t have Davante Adams anymore, they do still have a future Pro Football Hall of Famer at quarterback.

That kind of upcoming matchup inspired head coach Robert Saleh to warn his first-round pick, Ahmad Gardner of what to watch out for at Lambeau Field:

“You can have a tight window with Aaron and he’s still going to find a way to get it in there. That’s the challenge. You can have coverage and think that you’re in a good spot whether you’re in zone, man, or whatever it is and Aaron is going to find the hole to get it too. So you have to completely be alert, don’t fall asleep on the down, don’t think that just because your body position will tell normal quarterbacks that this play is over he will find a way to make you pay. Just know that you’re (Sauce Gardner) a rookie and he’s probably going to try and test you. Play your best and see what happens.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh warned CB Ahmad Gardner (@iamSauceGardner) ‘you’re a rookie’ & #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12), ‘is probably going to try & test ya’ + ‘completely be alert, don’t fall asleep on the down’ the play is never over: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/Odza81vXUW — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 12, 2022

The Packers don’t have any big-name wide receivers.

Currently, their leading receiver is 32-year-old Randall Cobb with 249 receiving yards and he isn’t the player that he used to be.

Despite the lack of talent, it doesn’t matter when you have a quarterback as talented as Rodgers. He can make ordinary players look extraordinary with his ability to put balls in tight windows.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.