Jets’ Sauce Gardner Gets Called out After All-Pro Nomination

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has been named to The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro First Team, according to an official press release.

It didn’t take long for the hate to start pouring in on social media. Longtime NFL veteran Asante Samuel posted on X previously Twitter, “We need to create standards! DB’s [defensive backs] should have at least one interception to be considered for all pro and pro bowl.”

While Samuel didn’t mention Sauce by name in the post, he was clearly referencing the Jets cornerback.

Only two outside cornerbacks were named to the first-team All-Pro squad. Gardner didn’t have an interception this season and Daron Bland of the Dallas Cowboys had nine picks which led the league.

Samuel and Gardner Exchange Responses on Social Media

Gardner responded to Samuel’s post saying, “Oh, is that right?” He included 90 laughing crying emojis to add to his point.

Gardner then responded to the same post with even more to say.

“I’m mad I gotta give you the attention you been wanting for 2 years now… BUT this why you can’t call anybody an ‘OG’. OG’s make sho they support the younger generation, but you actin’ like a oldhead filled with hatred bro. I get you 43 and all, but you gotta grow up fam..”

Samuel returned fire by saying, “Homeboy you don’t have to give me anything… I’m not looking for your attention or anything from you. You sound confused I don’t care nothing about what you got going on.”

Although it’s fair to point out that someone who doesn’t care about Sauce sure posts a lot about him on social media.

NYJ Matt revealed on social media that Samuel has tweeted about Gardner, “673” times.

Gardner clarified that he isn’t Samuel’s “homebody”:

“And attention gotta be what you looking for because EVERYTIME I get an accolade, you sub-tweeting. I’m not confused at all, I’m always in my right mind before I do/say anything.”

Revealing Rest of Jets All-Pro Results

Linebacker Quincy Williams might not have earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl but he was voted a first-team All-Pro.

Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team said, “Williams is the only player to make first-team All-Pro this year who was claimed off waivers by another team. Rare stuff.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars cut bait on Williams in 2021 and the Jets quickly scooped him up off of waivers. He slowly became a starter and developed into one of the best linebackers in football. An amazing story.

According to Dennis Waszak Jr, five other Jets received “at least 1 first-team vote for AP NFL All-Pro”:

Five other #Jets received at least 1 first-team vote for AP NFL All-Pro: -DL Quinnen Williams (7) – finished 5th

-P Thomas Morstead (5) – finished 3rd

-LB C.J. Mosley (3) – finished 9th

-Special Teamer Ashtyn Davis (3) – finished 5th

Gardner became the first Jets player since the NFL/AFL merger, “regardless of position”, to make the first team All-Pro team in each of his first two seasons, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Cimini added that Gardner is one of only seven Jets all-time to make it on the roster on multiple occasions.