Sauce Gardner Name-Drops 2 Star WRs That ‘Jets Should Sign’

Let the free-agent recruiting commence for the New York Jets.

Sauce Gardner answered a fan question posed on X previously Twitter about which free agents the team should sign this offseason. He responded, “Calvin Ridley & Tee [Higgins].”

Jets and Gardner Are on the Same Page Heading Into 2024

In a column posted on Sunday, January 21, Rich Cimini of ESPN said, “The Jets are hoping to make a significant addition at receiver through trade, free agency or the draft.”

Higgins or Ridley would certainly check off the box for “significant addition” if the Jets added either this offseason.

Both players are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents this offseason.

Ridley, 29, just completed his fifth professional season. He missed the 2022 campaign due to suspension because he bet on NFL games.

Higgins, 25, just completed his fourth professional season. The former Clemson product reached the open market sooner than Ridley because he was a second-round draft choice. Any draft selection after the first round doesn’t have a fifth-year team option on their contracts.

If the Jets were forced to pick one over the other they would have several things to weigh. Higgins is significantly younger than Ridley but far less proven.

Ridley’s best campaign included 90 receptions for 1,374 receiving yards and nine touchdown receptions. Higgins has never come close to approaching those numbers in any of his four seasons in the pros.

