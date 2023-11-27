NFL Hits Jets CB Sauce Gardner With 5-Figure Fine: Report

The NFL just took a chunk out of New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner’s pay check.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared the news on X previously Twitter that Gardner was fined $10,927 for his “unnecessary roughness” penalty during the Week 11 matchup versus the Buffalo Bills.

Gardner delivered what appeared to be a German suplex WWE move on Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the middle of the game.

The NFL fined #Jets CB Sauce Gardner $10,927 for unnecessary roughness — suplexing #Bills WR Stefon Diggs last week.pic.twitter.com/9H0ekdfK0N — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 25, 2023

Sauce Learned an Expensive Lesson During the Jets-Bills Game

Gardner appeared like he simply let his frustrations get the best of him in a tough AFC East rivalry game.

However, after the game, the former Cincinnati product denied emotions played a role in the play and seemed dumbfounded that it was even a penalty in the first place.

“Nah I wouldn’t say it was frustration. Already when he [Diggs] was in the air I had heard the whistle, and I still finished the play and did what I did. But it wasn’t no frustration at all. CJ [Mosley] and Quincy [Williams] told me like that would’ve been a flag regardless because you can’t do that. I didn’t even know that you know what I’m saying? That was probably my first time ever doing that since high school,” Gardner explained on November 19.

Gardner hasn’t been recording interceptions this season (zero through 10 games), but he is excelling in other areas.

Gardner has seven pass deflections, a forced fumble, and he has registered 39 tackles on the season. According to Pro Football Focus, Gardner has an 87.8 coverage grade in 2023. That is the No. 5 best mark among corners in the NFL this season.

Lack of Discipline Has Killed the Jets All Season Long

Gardner not knowing that giving an opposing player a german suplex in the middle of a game is a penalty certainly raises some eyebrows. That seems like common sense.

Although it seems like the majority of the Jets roster is either unaware of what constitutes a penalty, or they don’t seem to care.

The green and white have averaged 6.5 penalties per game this season which ranks No. 25 worst in the NFL. This entire season the Jets have constantly shot themselves in the foot.

In the last eight games, the green and white have totaled 61 penalties for 484 yards. The Jets aren’t a good enough team to overcome those kinds of issues and still find ways to win games.

That consistent level of penalty issues all year long ultimately falls on coaching. Head coach Robert Saleh has been left speechless after games attempting to explain what has gone wrong or even how to fix them.

Saleh explained to the media that he evaluates penalties in three separate categories: pre-snap, in-game, and after the play is over. The longtime coach is more lenient with in-game penalties because those are going to happen, but less so when it comes to the other two categories.

Gang Green has struggled with pre-snap penalties which Saleh attributes to a lack of focus and with dead-ball penalties after the play is already over.