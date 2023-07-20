Boy Green Daily: Sauce Gardner or Garrett Wilson for Jets Encore?

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we’ll predict which New York Jets youngster is going to have the better encore season in 2023: Sauce Gardner or Garrett Wilson. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Jake Asman. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

We are getting closer and closer to football!

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

The Jets add some new players to the mix at the start of camp.

A patient version of Aaron Rodgers “wows” the Jets early in camp, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic tracked how well Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson performed at the first training camp practice.

Social Post of the Day

The Jets experienced their first training camp practice of 2023 on Thursday, July 20. So of course the social post of the day has to be a sexy Aaron Rodgers to Wilson highlight.

Jets fans are hoping to see plenty of that connection this upcoming season.

ICYMI

Join more than 57 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.

Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.

The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!

Social Media Poll of the Day

The Jets became only the third team in NFL history to boast the offensive rookie of the year and the defensive rookie of the year in the same season. This begs the question, which of these youngsters has the better chance of improving upon their year one performance?

Which rising #Jets star will have a better encore performance in 2023: Sauce Gardner or Garrett Wilson?@JakeAsman @JakeAsmanShow #TakeFlight #JetsCamp — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 21, 2023

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!