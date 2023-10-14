Sauce Gardner Breaks Silence on Mysterious ‘Illness’ Ahead of Jets-Eagles Game

The New York Jets were just dealt another massive obstacle ahead of its scheduled matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gang Green announced on X previously Twitter, that cornerback Sauce Gardner has been ruled out with a “concussion.”

Minutes after the announcement became official on Saturday October 14, Sauce took to social media to express his feelings on the matter.

“I feel perfectly fine. That’s the crazy part about it,” Gardner explained.

I feel perfectly fine. That's the crazy part about it — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) October 14, 2023

Robert Saleh Draws the Ire of Jets Fans on Social Media

On Friday October 13 head coach Robert Saleh revealed that Gardner wasn’t going to practice because of an “illness” but said he “should be fine” according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Sauce Gardner (illness) isn’t practicing today. Saleh said he should be fine. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 13, 2023

Fast forward a day later and now Sauce has been ruled out for a “concussion” that no one knew he had or was dealing with.

“Sauce has an illness” Few hours later he’s out with a concussion? What in the fuck? — J. Gray (@JGrayJets) October 14, 2023

J. Gray said on X previously Twitter that, “Sauce has an illness. [A] few hours later he’s out with a concussion? What in the f***?”

Robert Saleh dumb bald head ass so annoying with this lying shit bro. He said Sauce had a illness, not a fucking brain injury. — Cromartie Jr. (@SpyroKush) October 14, 2023

Cromartie Jr. said, “Robert Saleh dumb bald head a** so annoying with this lying s*** bro. He said Sauce had [an] illness, not a f****** brain injury.”

Yeah nauseous would trigger concussion protocols it’s not a shocking development if you critically think. — larockheadtakes (@LNfltakes) October 14, 2023

Some fans tried to rationalize the schedule of events by saying, “Yeah nauseous would trigger concussion protocols it’s not a shocking development if you critically think.”

Seems like he got concussed, didnt say anything about it and started throwing up, probably thought a stomach virus and found out he wasnt sick so probably went into concussion protocol and found out he has a concussion. Likely what happened — Carlos Baldwin (@carlos2chainz) October 14, 2023

Another fan said, “Seems like he got concussed, didn’t say anything about it and started throwing up, probably thought a stomach virus and found out he wasn’t sick so probably went into concussion protocol and found out he has a concussion. Likely what happened.”

A Tough Eagles Game Just Got Tougher for the Jets

The Eagles are one of only two undefeated teams left in the NFL at 5-0 heading into Week 6. Gang Green was already a touchdown underdog at home, but they will now have to overcome the loss of three of their top four cornerbacks.

Sauce and DJ Reed have been ruled out with concussions and Brandin Echols will miss this game due to a hamstring injury.

I’m not sure how the #Jets can remain competitive without Sauce Gardner or DJ Reed — Matt O'Leary (@MattOLearyNY) October 14, 2023

Matt O’Leary said, “I’m not sure how the Jets can remain competitive without Sauce Gardner or DJ Reed.”

Sauce Gardner was ruled out with a concussion. Significant blow to the #Jets defense. Starting corners are now likely Bryce Hall and Craig James. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 14, 2023

Rosenblatt said this injury is a “significant blow to the Jets defense” and will now force them to start “Bryce Hall and Craig James” at the cornerback position against the Eagles on Sunday October 15.

Philadelphia has the No. 2 offense in the NFL in total offensive yards per game (404.4). They have the No. 5 scoring offense in the league (28.2). Although the biggest sign of concern for the Jets will be the Eagles’ passing game which is No. 10 best with 1,202 passing yards this season.

For the Jets to be competitive, the other parts of the team will have to step up to the plate. That means more high-flying offense and a better effort from the Gang Green pass rush. Those things happening won’t guarantee victory, but it could make things more interesting.

The Jets have yet to beat the Eagles once in franchise history. Gang Green entered 2023 with an 0-12 all-time record versus Philadelphia.