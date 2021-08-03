Jets Offensive Lineman Suffers Scary Neck Injury, Taken to Hospital

It was a very scary scene during the first padded training camp practice for the New York Jets on Tuesday, August 3.

When the pads come on, the chances for injuries drastically increase and that was very much the case for the green and white.

Near the end of practice on a routine play during an 11-on-11 period, Jets’ offensive lineman Cameron Clark lay motionless on the turf.

Gang Green’s medical staff sprinted into action. Clark did have some movements in his extremities according to head coach Robert Saleh who was available to the media after practice.

“Obviously he had a neck injury, I can’t get into many details, but we should have more information in the next handful of hours.”

There is still a lot left unknown here, but Saleh who prides himself as an optimist said, “God willing everything is going to be just fine, but we’ll have to wait for more details. Our doctors were all available and got to him pretty quickly. Now we wait.”

Clark is a former fourth-round pick from the 2020 class and was competing for the starting gig at the right guard spot.

Little is known about the Charlotte product who didn’t play in a single game last season. Although fans have been optimistic that he could break through and find a role on this squad.

Clark wasn’t the only Jets player who got banged up during practice.

Offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, a former third-round pick out of USC, has been dealing with a knee issue. Saleh didn’t seem concerned saying, “I don’t think it’s anything long-term.”

Over the last two years, the former Trojan has played in 19 games and that includes a career-high 11 last season due to an array of injuries across the line. He’s firmly on the roster bubble as we move closer towards cut day.

While the other injury to monitor is on the other side of the ball. Jabari Zuniga, another member of that 2020 NFL draft class for general manager Joe Douglas, was spotted walking off the field on Tuesday “very slowly.”

Saleh didn’t have an update on the former Florida Gator after practice.

Zuniga is another player that is a total mystery heading into 2021. Last year his rookie season was marred by injuries and only ended up suiting up in eight games and never really made an impact.

He has the versatility to play in a 3-4 (last year with the Jets and Gregg Williams) or a 4-3 based on his build and skill set. This is a make-or-break year with a new coaching staff now in control.

Zuniga is competing for the EDGE spot opposite of Carl Lawson. With the recent injury to Vinny Curry, the door is wide open for one of these youngsters to step up to the plate and steal some playing time.

Zuniga is another player on the roster bubble. There’s a chance his draft status as a day two pick could keep him on the team ahead of Week 1, but that is nowhere close to a guarantee.

We’re expecting an update on his status following practice on Wednesday. The next padded practice for the Jets is scheduled for Thursday.

