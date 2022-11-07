Jets DL Suffers Serious Injury, to Miss at Least 4 Games

The New York Jets are losing a key cog in their defensive line rotation.
During Sunday’s 20-17 upset win over the Buffalo Bills, former first-rounder Sheldon Rankins suffered a “dislocated elbow”, per ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler.
Fowler said, “depending on the healing process” he could miss anywhere between four and six weeks.
Sheldon Rankins Is a Key Loss for the Jets Defense
Head coach Robert Saleh was asked after the Bills game if he owned the best defense in the National Football League. He paused for a moment and said ask Buffalo what they think of that question.
One of the secret sauces of that elite Jets defense has been the resurgent play of Rankins in a Jets uniform.
After a wayward first season with the team in 2021, Rankins has flipped the switch and reminded everyone why he was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.
Through the first nine games of this season, the former Louisville product has racked up two sacks, 25 total tackles, and one forced fumble.
Rankins has delivered some solid grades from Pro Football Focus as well to back up the stats:
- 74.5 overall grade
- 70.6 pass-rush grade
- 62 run defense grade
With Rankins out for the foreseeable future, the Jets only have three interior defensive linemen left on the active roster with Quinnen Williams, Solomon Thomas, and Nathan Shepherd.
Gang Green does have two practice squad players available in Tanzel Smart and Jonathan Marshall. Also as Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic noted on Twitter, John Franklin-Myers and Micheal Clemons can also slide inside situationally.
This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.