Jets DL Suffers Serious Injury, to Miss at Least 4 Games

The New York Jets are losing a key cog in their defensive line rotation.

During Sunday’s 20-17 upset win over the Buffalo Bills, former first-rounder Sheldon Rankins suffered a “dislocated elbow”, per ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler.

#Jets DT Sheldon Rankins suffered a dislocated elbow Sunday vs. Buffalo, per sources. He could miss up to 4-6 weeks, depending on the healing process. The upcoming bye week will help. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 7, 2022

Fowler said, “depending on the healing process” he could miss anywhere between four and six weeks.

Sheldon Rankins Is a Key Loss for the Jets Defense

Head coach Robert Saleh was asked after the Bills game if he owned the best defense in the National Football League. He paused for a moment and said ask Buffalo what they think of that question.

One of the secret sauces of that elite Jets defense has been the resurgent play of Rankins in a Jets uniform.

After a wayward first season with the team in 2021, Rankins has flipped the switch and reminded everyone why he was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

Through the first nine games of this season, the former Louisville product has racked up two sacks, 25 total tackles, and one forced fumble.

Rankins has delivered some solid grades from Pro Football Focus as well to back up the stats:

74.5 overall grade

70.6 pass-rush grade

62 run defense grade

With Rankins out for the foreseeable future, the Jets only have three interior defensive linemen left on the active roster with Quinnen Williams, Solomon Thomas, and Nathan Shepherd.

Gang Green does have two practice squad players available in Tanzel Smart and Jonathan Marshall. Also as Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic noted on Twitter, John Franklin-Myers and Micheal Clemons can also slide inside situationally.

#Jets DTs with Sheldon Rankins out: Quinnen Williams

Solomon Thomas

Nathan Shepherd

Tanzel Smart (practice squad)

Jonathan Marshall (practice squad) JFM and Micheal Clemons also occasionally slide over. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 7, 2022

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.