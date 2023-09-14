Bills’ Stefon Diggs Disrespects Jets’ DJ Reed After Last-Second Loss

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs threw some shade at New York Jets cornerback DJ Reed following the 22-16 loss on Monday Night Football.

Diggs joined teammate Von Miller on “The Von Cast” on Wednesday, September 13, and was asked about that suffocating Gang Green defense.

“I think their [the Jets] head coach does a great job, they’ve got a great front seven/eight guys they rotate and give it everything they’ve got each and every play,” Diggs said. “It kind of works hand-in-hand with that D-Line and cornerback position. Jordan Reed… if I’m not mistaken the [No.] 4 is not a bad player. They got a nice little backend.”

"We did enough to win, we just made enough mistakes that hurt us too much." Stefon Diggs on going up against Sauce and the Jets defense 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZtkbNywBla — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 13, 2023

Diggs was referencing Jets cornerback DJ Reed but called him Jordan Reed. Reed caught wind of this soundbite on social media and called out Diggs saying, “you know my name lol” on X, previously Twitter.

You know my name lol. https://t.co/KArPAApnMc — DJ Reed (@D7_Reed) September 13, 2023

Interesting Narrative on Social Media Regarding Bills-Jets Game

The Jets won the season opener against the Bills without the services of Aaron Rodgers for 99 percent of the game.

He was injured and helped off of the field with 11:46 remaining in the first quarter. A-Rod was on the field for four plays and threw one pass which was incomplete.

Gang Green had to rally and call some audibles at the line of scrimmage to turn things around in the middle of that game to pull it out.

The Jets forced Buffalo into coughing up four turnovers, three of which were interceptions and the other being a fumble.

However, the narrative from the Buffalo side of things is that they lost the game as opposed to the Jets winning it.

Diggs said after the game, “We beat ourselves.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said something similar during his post-game media availability, “it’s nothing that they [the Jets] did.”

I brought that narrative up to Jets analyst Joe Caporoso on my sports talk radio show in Syracuse on Thursday, September 14 to get his thoughts and he wasn’t buying it.

“I mean look the Jets defense has owned Josh Allen over the past few years, so the numbers speak for themselves so they can say whatever they want, but the Jets beat the crap out of them in that game,” Caporoso explained on “The Manchild Show with Boy Green.” “That’s a terrible loss for Buffalo and will probably come back to haunt them later in the year. If the Jets are going to force turnovers like that they will be an above .500 team.”

A Rivalry Is Bubbling Between the Jets and Bills

The key ingredient to any good rivalry is competitiveness.

If one team is constantly beating the tar out of another, then it isn’t really a rivalry. That hasn’t been the case in the recent matchups between the Jets and the Bills.

Gang Green has won two out of the last three matchups with Zach Wilson at quarterback. The lone loss in the last three involved Mike White as the starting QB for the Jets and he nearly helped sweep Buffalo last season narrowly losing by one score, 20-12.

After playing Buffalo in Week 1 on September 11, the Bills won’t have a chance for redemption until Week 11 on November 19.