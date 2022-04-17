Jets Named Suitor for Former No. 1 Pick Amid Contract Dispute

The New York Jets have made some mini-splashes this offseason by adding some much-needed talent to the roster.

However, the major splash in the deep end of the pool has eluded them so far. You can’t blame them for a lack of trying, but an ‘A’ for effort isn’t going to get the job done.

Eventually, you’ll have to close the deal to reap the rewards and the glory that comes with it. Gang Green may have the opportunity to do that with a surprising player this offseason.

A Blockbuster Kind of Move





Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports was recently breaking down the latest on the Kyler Murray-Arizona Cardinals situation.

Murray wants a new contract that’ll make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in football. His representation sent an offer to the Cardinals earlier this offseason, but they never countered or made a contract offer to their quarterback, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

With the recent surge of massive extensions in the quarterback market, Murray wants a taste of the action. He is only set to make $5.5 million in 2022 and according to Pelissero, he won’t be playing on that contract.

Murray still has two more years left on his rookie contract through 2023 and if the Cardinals chose to do so could use the franchise tag to control him for even longer after that.

With all of that bubbling and the 2022 NFL draft right around the corner, there have been some trade whispers that something could go down.

Benjamin of CBS Sports revealed several logical landing spots if that were to come to fruition and one of those fits included the Jets:

“Yes, they’re only a year removed from drafting Zach Wilson No. 2 overall, but Murray, who’s just two years older, is what they pray Wilson will become. With two firsts and two seconds in this year’s draft, not to mention excess cap space, they can afford to take a major swing to shake up the AFC East, especially after bolstering some other holes on the roster.”

Harsh Reality





Over the last two years, the Jets have been thrown around in trade conversations with some star quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers.

However, as soon as they turned in the draft card that read Zach Wilson, No. 2 overall out of BYU it was over.

Gang Green invested their highest draft selection at the quarterback position since Joe Namath, their money, and an organizational belief that he can be the guy.

For better or for worse general manager Joe Douglas is going to see this through. What Wilson ultimately becomes will dictate what the epitaph says for this current regime.

There is no way that they would hit the eject button on that after one single season. Would this be a different conversation if they still had Sam Darnold? Or if we’re heading into year No. 3 of Wilson after two questionable seasons? Absolutely the tone of the conversation changes, but none of those things are real.

Wilson isn’t going into his third season and Darnold is no longer a part of this organization.

You can never say never, especially in the midst of the craziest NFL offseason in football history, but this would be one of the most surprising decisions in franchise history if they did an about-face and gave up on their hopeful franchise signal-caller.

