Ex-First Rounder Highlighted as Potential ‘Surprise’ Jets Addition

The New York Jets have made a ton of additions this offseason as it rounds out its 90-man roster ahead of training camp.

With such a high quantity of additions, it is very easy for some signings to slip under the radar. One very important person made sure that didn’t happen for one of his players.

Important Beliefs From up Top

During an exclusive interview with ESPN, Jets general manager Joe Douglas revealed a “potential surprise free-agent addition” that could pop in 2022:

“[Solomon Thomas] is a guy who brings unbelievable intensity and effort every day. I feel like he’s a strong addition to an already solid defensive line.”

On March 30, the talented defensive lineman signed a one-year deal worth $2.25 million with $1.9 million of that guaranteed at signing.

The move reunited the former No. 3 overall pick from the 2017 NFL draft with his then defensive coordinator and now head coach Robert Saleh. They spent their entire 49ers career with one another from 2017 through 2020.

"I get to reunite with Coach Saleh. It's an honor to be a Jet." – Solomon Thomas pic.twitter.com/0Sh1gfFnWp — Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 30, 2022

In four seasons, Thomas was a very solid NFL contributor but didn’t quite live up to the hype of his draft status:

Six sacks

95 total tackles

23 quarterback hits

San Francisco declined his fifth-year option on his rookie contract and he was allowed to walk in 2021. Thomas ended up signing a one-year deal to join the Las Vegas Raiders and had a career year in several key categories.

The former Stanford product played in all 17 games and recorded 3.5 sacks with 12 quarterback hits, both of which were career highs.

Proof Is in the Pudding

It obviously just isn’t words from Douglas, just look at his actions if you don’t believe him.

Since losing Foley Fatukasi in free agency, what have the Jets done at defensive tackle? They re-signed Nathan Shepherd and added Thomas. That is it.

Actions speak far louder than words and it sure seems like the Jets believe in the talented defender based on what they did this offseason.

While Thomas was a disappointment as a No. 3 overall pick, the lofty expectations weren’t his fault. He didn’t get to pick where he was drafted, that was on the 49ers.

Now he is freed from the restrictions of those expectations and can create his own legacy. Just because things didn’t work out with San Francisco, that doesn’t mean he can’t continue to have a long NFL career.

The Jets are betting on the talent, worth ethic, and defensive versatility this year to make a surprising pop that no one will see coming.

Solomon Thomas is ready to be the 'King of the Trenches' in the NFL 💪 pic.twitter.com/0TmsZ5Dz3c — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2017

Thomas can play both inside and outside in this defense, but his particular set of skills may be best utilized on the interior based on the Jets’ personnel.

Everyone is going to be focusing on the bigger names on this defense (Carl Lawson, Quinnen Williams, and John Franklin-Myers) which should create advantageous one-on-one matchups for Thomas. It’ll be up to him whether or not he can take advantage of said scenarios, but those opportunities will be there for him.

There are a lot of reasons to bet on Thomas continuing his upward trend: he is reunited with coach Saleh, the talent around him, but also motivation.

The former No. 3 overall pick signed a one-year deal. If he wants to keep his football career alive Thomas will have to play with his hair on fire in 2022 to ensure he gets another contract next offseason, whether that be from the Jets or another NFL franchise.

