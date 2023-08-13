Boy Green Daily: Early Preview of Jets-Bucs, Players to Watch

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we provide our early thoughts on the upcoming preseason matchup between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Matt O’Leary. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Michael Carter responds to Dalvin Cook rumors.

Biggest remaining roadblock for the Jets.

Interesting behind the scenes on Aaron Rodgers in New York.

Former Jets head coach Herm Edwards compared talented rookie Will McDonald to some historic Jets studs with Jake Asman.

VERY HIGH PRAISE: longtime #NFL HC @HermEdwards told @JakeAsman that you know pretty quickly whether or not you got a draft pick right & he’s loving what he has seen from #Jets DL Will McDonald (@WILL_JUN1OR), ‘he’s a fabulous player’ + then compared him to John Abraham & Shaun… pic.twitter.com/S0VPy00fqQ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 14, 2023

