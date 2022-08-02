Jets Floated as Trade Destination for Big Man: ‘Makes a Lot of Sense’

The New York Jets desperately need more depth at the offensive tackle spot.

With options dwindling on the open market, they could consider alternative means to fill the void on the roster. Several insiders believe that could come via the trade market.

A Spicy Meatball

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport dropped a mini-bombshell on Monday afternoon revealing that the Chicago Bears have been having trade conversations involving their offensive tackle Teven Jenkins.

The #Bears have received calls and have held trade talks centered around OT Teven Jenkins, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The former 2nd round pick has drawn interest based on his potential. A situation to watch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2022

The 24-year-old was the No. 39 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. However, he has fallen out of favor (more on that later) and could be had via trade.

Zack Rosenblatt who covers the Jets for The Athletic said he’d be curious to see how much it would cost to pry Jenkins from the windy city and if it is relatively inexpensive, he argued it would be “worth a flier.”

Curious how much it would cost to get Jenkins. If not too much, worth a flier. https://t.co/dP86QZ8Qux — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 2, 2022

Mike Kaye of the Pro Football Network agreed with Rosenblatt’s assessment saying it would make “a lot of sense” to add Jenkins as a “swing tackle.” Kaye spent time over the weekend visiting Jets camp and walked away saying they need help in the trenches.

He makes a lot of sense as a swing tackle for the Jets, especially after watching the second-team OTs on Saturday — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 2, 2022

The Jets have a ton of unproven and underwhelming options on the bench and this move could inject some insurance into the front line.

Price Point and Reason?

The first question you may be asking yourself is why would a Bears team that doesn’t have a very good offensive line be willing to get rid of a youngster so quickly?

A very fair question that has a logical answer.

Mike Garafolo provided a national perspective saying “a new regime” is much more willing to move players like Jenkins because they have no direct ties to said player. Remember the Bears completely blew it up this offseason with a brand new head coach and general manager combo.

As is often the case, a new regime is much more willing to part with draft picks they didn’t make. We’ll see what happens with the #Bears and Teven Jenkins. https://t.co/JdPDaeDvQR — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 1, 2022

Jacob Infante who covers the team on a much more local level said the trade rumors and other red flags reveal the Bears simply “don’t believe” in Jenkins any longer.

These trade rumors, adding along to everything else these last few weeks, show the #Bears don't believe in Teven Jenkins. Problem now is they won't get good trade value for him compared to what Ryan Pace gave up for him. Liked the pick at the time, but what a disaster it's been. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 1, 2022

He also indicated that because of these leaks the Bears “won’t get good trade value” in return and called the situation a “disaster.”

So what could a price point look like? According to Infante, he threw Jenkins into the PFF mock draft simulator and it spit out a value of a late fourth or early fifth round future draft pick. Infante said that package “sounds about right.”

If it means anything, PFF's mock draft simulator gives Teven Jenkins the trade value of a late 4th/early 5th-round draft pick. That sounds about right. #Bears could get something for him, but nowhere near what they gave up for him. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 1, 2022

If that is all it would take to pry him away, the Jets should 100 percent kick the tires on this deal.

Jenkins just turned 24 years old back in March and has three super cheap years left on his rookie deal.

The former Oklahoma State product is massive at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds. Although his most attractive quality to the Jets would be his versatility.

Jenkins during his four-year collegiate career played every position on the offensive line except for left guard. The majority of his experience came at the offensive tackle spot which is exactly where the Jets need the most help.

Jenkins lost the majority of his rookie season due to back surgery, but did manage to play in six games and he started in two of those contests.

If you’re the Jets, the risk is worth the reward. You’d give up a late day three pick to get a valuable swing tackle. If he develops with your coaching staff maybe he even turns into a viable starter in 2023.

