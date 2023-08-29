Jets Release QB Ahead of 2023 Season

The New York Jets have made a final decision with its quarterback room.

Gang Green is releasing veteran passer Tim Boyle, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. He will “likely” end up on the practice squad “if not picked up by another team,” Fowler said.

The Firm Jets QB Decision Moving Forward

The Jets carried four quarterbacks through the first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

However, at the end of the contest, Chris Streveler injured his thumb and he wasn’t able to practice. So the Jets decided to pull the plug and move on.

That left New York with three passers on the roster Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson, and the aforementioned Boyle. A-Rod and Wilson were always going to be on the team, the pressing question was about Boyle.

He is a close personal friend of Rodgers and was his teammate in Green Bay with the Packers from 2018 through 2020. That relationship certainly didn’t hurt his status and the implementation of the new emergency quarterback rule this offseason also gave him some additional security.

A team is allowed to have an emergency QB to use if they put that player on the 53-man roster and the first two guys get hurt during a game. You wouldn’t have that same flexibility if Boyle was on the practice squad.

One possible reason the Jets still decided to cut Boyle was because of a lack of interest in him on the open market.

“Ultimately you’d rather keep someone like a Xavier Gipson, a Kenny Yeboah, or other players they were worried would get claimed. You keep them and pass Tim Boyle through,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic explained on “The Can’t Wait Podcast.”

Boyle is a vested veteran which means he isn’t subject to the waiver wire system. In other words as early as 4:01 pm ET on Tuesday, August 29 he can re-sign with the Jets on their practice squad.

If they kept him on the team they would have had to keep their fingers crossed on guys like Gipson or Jason Brownlee to see if they got claimed by Wednesday, August 30 at Noon ET.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.