This AFC matchup in Week 4 between the New York Jets and the Tennessee Titans just got a lot more interesting.

The Titans enter this contest at 2-1 and have really bounced back after a disappointing season-opening performance vs the Arizona Cardinals.

While it has been anything but pleasant for the green and white. After a somewhat competitive opening game vs the Carolina Panthers, the team has suffered back-to-back embarrassing losses to the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots.

Considering the direction of both teams, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Tennessee is going to run through the Jets in Week 4 right? Not so fast my friends.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Injuries Have Ravaged the Titans





Play



Video Video related to multiple stars on the shelf, titans are ripe for an upset 2021-10-01T18:57:45-04:00

The final injury report for this heated battle came out on Friday afternoon.

Titans injuries:

Julio Jones and AJ Brown were both ruled out with hamstring injuries.

Caleb Farley (shoulder) and Bud Dupree (knee) were also both ruled out.

Losing their top two wideouts completely changes the Titans’ offensive outlook. Without those weapons at wideout, this group looks totally lackluster on paper.

While on the defensive side of the ball they lost their two biggest investments on the defensive side of the ball. Farley was the team’s first-round draft choice in April and Dupree received $82.5 million in free agency.

Jets injuries:

Elijah Moore (concussion) and Jeff Smith (concussion) were both ruled out.

Marcus Maye was a surprising injury from earlier this week and will be out through at least the bye week, the hope inside the building is he’ll be ready by Week 7 vs the Patriots.

The Titans aren’t the only team that is dealing with injuries heading into this one, although it’s fair to say that Tennessee got the worse end of the deal.

If Not Now, Then When?

The #Jets Zone w/ @BoyGreen25: – Greg Van Roten IS A JOKE

– Why it's time to HELP A BROTHER OUT on offense

– #Titans defense could be EXACTLY what the doctor ordered

– Latest Robert Saleh soundbites

– Answering mailbag Qs#TakeFlight #NFL #TENvsNYJ https://t.co/PLDwSn17B4 — The Jets Zone (@TheJets_Zone) September 29, 2021

The Jets are winless and their offense is sputtering averaging a measly 6.7 points per game, the worst offense in the National Football League.

In Week 4 they face a wounded animal as they return to the lovely confines of MetLife Stadium.

The Titans are hurting on both sides of the ball and have an extremely vulnerable defense:

Allowing 359 total yards per game (15th in the league)

Tennessee is allowing 28 points per game (25th in the league)

They also don’t take away the ball. The Titans have one takeaway through three weeks that is tied for the lowest number in the entire NFL.

This is the perfect opportunity for the Jets offense to rev their engine and finally find their stride. If they can’t find a way to compete this week, when the heck will they?

The fan base is starving, not just for wins, but more importantly progress.

They haven’t seen any in the last two weeks. Week 1 had glimpses of offensive potential, but it came at the end of the game late in the second half.

On Thursday Night Football, we saw some great throws from the No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars. While ultimately his team lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, he showed moments of brilliance.

It’s time for a Zach Wilson coming out party and the Titans provide a perfect opportunity in front of the home faithful.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Agent of Jets Star Marcus Maye Drops ‘Trade Deadline’ Bomb on Twitter