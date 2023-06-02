Tom Brady Sounds off on Aaron Rodgers-Jets Pairing in 2023

Aaron Rodgers is a member of the New York Jets and one of the greatest quarterbacks in football history had some thoughts about it.

Retired NFL legend Tom Brady joined “The Rich Eisen Show” on Thursday, June 1, and was asked about A-Rod being on Gang Green.

“I think he’s going to do a great job, he is a tremendous player, great competitor, and I think this kind of breathes a lot of fresh air and invigoration into going to a different team and wanting to prove yourself all over again,” Brady explained on “The Rich Eisen Show.” “I think we all have that spirit about us that we started off in the NFL and we had something to prove. The team that drafted us, God there was a lot of freshness to it and you took it and you really attacked it. I see that with him too.”

Tom Brady Surprisingly Provided a Ton of Jets Compliments

Tom Brady played 23 NFL seasons and 20 of those were on the New England Patriots. The Jets’ arch-rival in the 21st century has been the Patriots.

Back in 2010, Brady said on the record that he “hates the Jets” to Albert Breer formerly of Boston.com.

Despite all that hatred and bad blood, Brady didn’t have any hesitation in heaping a ton of praise on the Jets ahead of the 2023 season.

“Being in New York there is a lot of expectation there and there are a lot of eyes and a lot of media. I think he’s [Rodgers] going to go out there and do a great job,” Brady articulated during his appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

“Aaron is a tremendous player, tremendous passer of the football, I’ve always kind of watched him and studied his mechanics and how he goes about things. I think he’s going to do a great job. He has a lot of talented players there too. A lot of young players that have a lot of speed [and] quickness. I think when you look back at his most productive years and he’s had a lot of them. He’s had great receivers, we all need great receivers as quarterbacks to be productive and prolific and I think he’s got a great opportunity to do that in New York.”

Aaron Rodgers Will Try to Copy the Tom Brady Strategy on Jets in 2023

Brady and New England are synonymous with winning, but his career renaissance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 was a different animal.

After 20 years with the Patriots, Brady changed locales and started fresh just like Rodgers is attempting to do with the Jets in 2023.

It wasn’t always pretty for Brady in Tampa Bay, they started off the 2020 season with a 7-5 record, but they finished with a Super Bowl championship victory in his very first season.

There are 32 NFL teams and only one is deemed a winner at the end of a season. However, Rodgers is set up as well as you could hope to put yourself in a position to be one of those teams at the end of the year fighting for it all.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on May 23 that he firmly believes his team is one of “6 to 8” that are legitimately in the conversation to win a world championship.