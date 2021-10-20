Tom Brady Takes Vicious Unprovoked Shot at the Jets

Despite leaving the AFC East, Tom Brady continues to find ways to throw shade at the New York Jets.

The former Michigan product was originally taken No. 199 overall in the sixth round of the 2000 draft by the New England Patriots.

A relative afterthought at quarterback evolved and developed into the greatest players in professional football history.

During his 20 year run in New England, Brady won six Super Bowl championships. After he got bored of that he moved down to Florida, as most old people do, and won a record-breaking seventh title in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady appeared on the latest episode of the Let’s Go podcast and was recapping the Week 6 Sunday slate that he got a chance to enjoy. The Buccaneers had already played the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night football.

One moment that the 44-year old seemed to really enjoy was Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers yelling at Chicago Bears fans after scoring the game-winning touchdown and exclaiming, “that he owned them.”

Jim Gray then started asking Brady about the teams he may have ownership over:

Q: “What about possibly New York City? You’re 30-8 against the Jets.” Brady: “Oh, no. I’ll just take the color green. I don’t need the Jets. I’ll just own the color green. I think that is a little bit better.”

.@TomBrady "I wanted to say congrats to Aaron Rodgers. I guess he's now a shareholder of the Bears."pic.twitter.com/XVyXQ90GbL — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 20, 2021

It appears that the hatred coach Bill Belichick fosters for the Jets has bled into Brady during their 20 years together.

Of course, this storyline would come up in the buildup to Jets vs Patriots week.

This will be the second matchup between these AFC East divisional foes after New England stomped Gang Green 25-6 in Week 2.

While Brady is no longer a part of this rivalry, Belichick still is and he has an impressive track record himself against rookie quarterbacks.

Zach Wilson had what he called, “the worst outing of his career” in that contest.

The former BYU stud tossed four interceptions and threw away the game. Now he’ll have a chance at redemption in Week 7 vs that same New England team, except this time they’ll be on the road in Foxboro.

Brady may be far removed from the Jets in a separate division (NFC South) and conference (NFC) entirely, but they’re set for a family reunion in Week 17.

The Bucs and Brady will visit the lovely confines of MetLife Stadium and it’ll mark the first time the elder statement has returned to New York to play the Jets since he switched teams.

At this point, Gang Green fans have no other choice, but to simply take it. Brady has dominated the rivalry, has won a bunch of championships, and facts are facts he has owned the team.

The great news is he can only collect rent once every four years now as opposed to twice every season. It should be a fun meeting of the minds later this season when the 22-year-old rookie gunslinger faces a quarterback twice his age (44) in a battle between the present and the future.

Until then Jets fans will continue to quietly shake their fists at the sky as they mutter Brady under their breath in the same light that Timmy Turner’s dad does in the Fairly Odd Parents when he often mutters, Dinkleberg.

